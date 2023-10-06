Georgia Tech Football 2023 - Opponent Q&A: Miami

The Q&A returns this week chatting with Cam Underwood of State of the U, the Miami SBN site. It’s no secret the Yellow Jackets are big underdogs in this game, especially after the embarrassing loss to Bowling Green last week. The “Canes have every right to be as confident as Cameron is about a Hurricane victory in Coral Cables - can the Yellow Jackets regroup and get an upset road win over an undefeated team? Or will Tech leave Miami at 2-4? Read below to see how our Miami insider feels about it all.

1) So I heard about, but haven’t followed, something about fraud charges with a big Miami booster? I know it made national news - what’s happening with that? Do you expect the athletic department to be affected at all? As a fan of a team with a “light” athletic budget compared to the P5 schools in our area, I know the Yellow Jackets would feel the effects of such things.

Cam Underwood: Yeah, this is in reference to John Ruiz and his LifeWallet company. To be honest, I haven’t paid attention to it since it first hit. Ruiz’s business is his own. And, to the point of your question, he was the “Front man” for Miami’s NIL efforts at inception, but you’ll notice that isn’t the case. Miami’s NIL situation is, and always was, about much more than Ruiz. However, he wanted the fame while the real money was fine operating with anonymity.

As I said, Miami’s NIL situation is well funded and among the national leaders. The athletic department will be fine. I don’t see there being any tangible negative to the operations now that the former front man’s image has taken a hit. It was never substantially or exclusively about him in the first place, so moving on (as Miami is doing) is an easy task.

Also, Miami has PLENTY of money. They just don’t want to put it towards athletics. But when push comes to shove — like firing Manny Diaz and hiring Mario Cristobal, a move that took nearly 9 figures to accomplish — the money is there. In short: we’ll be fine.

2) It seems like most years, Miami has a big win early in the season and jumps out to a hot start before fizzling out to a respectable, but not championship-caliber, 7-9 win season. What’s the ceiling of this Miami team in 2023? Is this a 10+ win team or can you already see weaknesses from the 4-0 start this year?

Cam Underwood: A big win early in the season? That’s not been a “most years” thing, but your point of the season falling off a cliff somewhere down the line is a good one.

This season, Miami is proving themselves to be a top-tier team. The ceiling is higher than what I predicted before the season (7-5, for those wondering) and every win is a step in the right direction. Getting over the Texas A&M hurdle in week 2 was huge, and that win opened up the POSSIBILITY of a 10-win season. There’s still plenty of work to be done and with games against North Carolina (undefeated), Clemson, Florida State (undefeated), and Louisville (undefeated) still on the schedule, there are pitfalls that could cause Miami to stumble. But this is a good team to be sure

Are there weaknesses? Of course. Every team has them. Miami’s passing attack hasn’t really utilized the middle of the field. There have been penalty issues. There have been injury issues. There have been other mistakes and depth concerns as well. But this is starting to look and play like the program of Mario Cristobal’s dreams, and that’s a good thing for Miami.

3) Tyler Van Dyke seems to have improved by leaps and bounds since we saw him last. His completion percentage, YPA, and TD/INT ratio are all excellent. What do you think has been the catalyst for his jump in production this year? It seems like he has been a Hurricane for forever at this point

Cam Underwood: To be honest, he’s getting back to the old Tyler, the one we first saw take the conference by storm en route to an Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Last year was a complete and total mess. The change from Rhett Lashlee to Josh Gattis at OC was among the worst downgrades in the country, and Gattis’s unwillingness and inability to effectively work with TVD was a death knell to the offense. Gattis infamously said in week 5 — during the bye, after having been employed at Miami since January — that he would have to make time to finally meet with TVD and find out what the QB liked and wanted to run. In the middle of the season! HE HADN’T MET WITH THE STAR QUARTERBACK!!!!!!! Like......what are we doing?

On top of the change from a vertical throw heavy passing attack to a ground-and-pound play action centric one, Van Dyke’s effectiveness was hampered by a porous offensive line, one that allowed Van Dyke to get hit so many times he eventually got injured. When Van Dyke hurt his throwing shoulder after being sacked against Duke, the season was effectively over.

Fast forward to this year, Van Dyke is healthy. And, when healthy, he’s one of the best natural throwers of the ball that you’ll find anywhere in Football. On top of that, new OC Shannon Dawson employs an air raid passing offense with vertical schemes that take advantage and leverage what Van Dyke does best. He’s comfortable with all the reads and throws, and you can see him operating with plenty of confidence.

Additionally, Miami’s Offensive Line is much improved. Van Dyke has only been sacked twice this season (both against Texas A&M), and more often than not, has all the time in the world to pick out a receiver. And, with the improved OL play, Miami’s run game has been one of the most efficient in the country. The Canes are averaging 6.45 yards per carry. A stout run game like that is a QBs best friend, and all of that has aided Van Dyke in his resurgence and return to the form he first showed in 2021.

4) Miami has boasted one of the stoutest defenses in the nation so far this year. I don’t think many of us had Lance Guidry on our radars as a candidate for a P5 coordinator position, muchless expecting him to lead such a dramatic improvement on that side of the ball in such a short time. What changes has he made that differentiate this group from last year?

Cam Underwood: Guidry was a bit of an off-the-radar name when it came up, but he’s proven to be a seamless fit for what Miami needed. In short, he’s gotten back to the aggressive roots of the defense, leaning on a deep and dynamic defensive line as the foundation of the defense. Miami is routinely able to get pressure with 4,but Guidry has also dialed up blitzes early and often to disrupt the opposition. Particularly, Guidry’s use of nickel and corner blitzes is very reminiscent of former Miami DC (and short lived HC) Manny Diaz’s defenses, and that’s a good thing. Miami’s havoc rate is 9th nationally, so that speaks to the impact Guidry’s scheme has had so far this year.

Also a big change: moving S James Williams all over the place. He’s a 6’5” 225lb Swiss Army knife of a defender, and Guidry is using him all over the field. He’s played 1-high/2-high safety, he’s played outside corner, he’s played slot corner, he’s played outside backer, he’s played the run, he’s played the pass, he’s blitzed; James Williams has done it all. And he’s covered up for a minor lack of depth on defense with his versatility. And, when you pair him next to All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens — who returns this week after missing the last few games following an injury vs Bethune Cookman — you have one of the best Safety tandems in the Country. And they’ve helped raise the level of play on the Canes defense under Guidry’s direction.

5) Besides Van Dyke, who else should the Yellow Jacket faithful be keeping an eye out for on offense? The GT defense has been, well... problematic so far this season. Who do you think will be putting up the big numbers on Saturday?

Cam Underwood: First, the stable of running backs. Henry Parrish is a veteran who started his career at Ole Miss before transferring home to Miami. He’s steady and consistent. Donald Chaney Jr. is a bigger back with burst. Mark Fletcher Jr. is a BIG back — 6’2” 228lbs — who is hard to bring down. Nebraska Transfer Ajay Allen is quick as lightning and a home run threat out of the backfield. And freshman Chris Johnson won multiple championships in the 100M and 200M sprints in HS, and is among the fastest players in the country. He doesn’t play much with the depth in front of him, but if he gets on the field, watch out! Blink and you’ll miss him.

In the passing game, the trio that stands far above the rest are Colbie Young, Xavier Restrepo, and Jacolby George. Each has more than 240 yards receiving and at least 2 TDs to this point of the season, and they continue to improve weekly. Young is the big bodied X receiver every team dreams of. Restrepo is a shifty and talented slot player who is a nightmare for interior defenders. And George is among the smoothest route runners you’ll find, even going back to his HS days. He gets open with ease, and his consistency catching the ball has improved to the point where he’s a dangerous weapon in the passing game for the Canes.

6) I feel like the Miami vs GT series has been a series of fluky and weird games since I can remember. Miami is a huge favorite on paper. Do the Hurricanes cover?

Cam Underwood: This series has been fluky in the past, but there won’t be any fluke this weekend. Miami is clearly the better team, and while I expect GT to circle the wagons and rally some enthusiasm after getting embarrassed by BOWLING GREEN last week, enthusiasm will only take them so far. I feel comfortable that Miami covers the opening -16.5 line, but with it getting up to -20.5, I think there’s backdoor cover opportunities for GT.

But, absent several catastrophic injuries and acts of God, I don’t see any way GT wins this game outright. Miami’s on a roll, and that keeps on going through this weekend, at a minimum.

Thanks again to Cameron for taking the time to chat with us. Game time is 8pm Saturday night.

