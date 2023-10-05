Mailbag 10/5

tyler_pifer92: Looking back at the coaching search in 2018, most of the P5 hires, while being better than Collins, ended up being disappointing.

I recall Satterfield being someone we wanted, but he got chased out of Louisville almost as fast as Collins was here.

Are there another candidates from 2018 that y’all wanted who have been doing well?

Ben: If we could go back to 2018, my preference would still be for Scott Satterfield. He did very well at Appalachian State running an offense that was based out of the option. Even knowing that Satterfield flamed out at Louisville, he would probably still be my pick. I would probably also take a flyer on trying to entice Dave Clawson away from Wake since that was before he signed his most recent extension.

Chris: I don’t really remember who I was interested in at the time, but looking back at that class of hires maybe...Chris Klieman?

Carter: Hi, it’s me, I’m back. It’s worth noting while Scott Satterfield didn’t do stellar at Louisville, he didn’t really flame out either - he finished his tenure there a game above .500. He didn’t really seem to enjoy being there and left of his own accord as soon as he could. I’m not saying things definitely would have turned out better for him had he come to Atlanta instead, but there’s a decent chance they would have.

gtbadcarma: I know a lot of people are on a cliff. The loss to BG was entirely disappointing but from my viewpoint wasn’t unexpected. Do you attribute the loss to hubris or is the loss exposing the coaching staff as a whole or something else? What do you feel the new win ceiling is?

Ben: I attribute this loss a great deal to hubris. Georgia Tech is far and away the more talented team, and they should have own. But they made mistakes and they couldn’t stop the run (and therefore couldn’t end drives defensively). Stopping the run has been a problem all season. The hubris, though, I place squarely on the coaching staff because I believe it is their responsibility to keep the players grounded. Brent Key has even made comments alluding to that in the past (i.e., needing to teach these guys how to win, etc.).

Chris: All of the above I guess? Hubris probably comes back to the coaching staff anyways - it’s their job to put everyone in the right headspace to play the game and prepare the team in the right way. As far as the new win ceiling it depends on how you want to frame it - I’d say 6 wins is the absolute ceiling, 5 is a more realistic one, and 4 is my concrete prediction.

Logan: Why not both? I think Key made it clear in his post game conference that they had not properly prepared for the game. That was likely because of hubris, but that is squarely on the coaching staff for letting everyone get full of themselves and not having everyone ready. I do want to add a side note that I don’t think the terrible uniforms helped either. The broadcast made note that the uniforms were so hot that people were getting sponge baths with ice water to stay cool on the field. I’m not sure if that is normal in a game, but I can’t imagine it helps the defense to be on the field for a long period against a ball control offense while overheating in a black uniform they shouldn’t even need to wear. I would say the blame falls 1) Coaching 2) Hubris 3) Uniforms.

As far as the win ceiling... I mean after that loss I think most people would say we should cap at 5. That said, and as I repeatedly say, this is the ACC. BC almost beat FSU two weeks ago and they got blown out by Virginia last week. Weird stuff just seems to happen in this conference. So if I’m being optimistic I say we could cap at 7. It’s a little unrealistic, but not to the point where I think there is no chance we win 7.

Carter: I can’t find the quote right now, but after the game one of the players on the defense said they were looking past Bowling Green. Bro, you are in no position to be looking past anyone.

Notwima13: Please know when I write this I am not trying to stir up trouble. I think this could be a fun dialogue.

Can we acknowledge that perhaps the change from the Triple Option has been tougher then we realized seeing how 4 years after we still haven’t landed on our feet?

Collins wasn’t what we hoped or he promised but he brought in some talent and because of his efforts Key has a more traditional looking roster.

Most of our roster is transfers, that may be CPJ fault, CGC fault, current state of football, or maybe Key’s fault. Whoever is to blame we don’t seem like a solid roster of players.

Most of college football seems to have adapted to the transfer portal except for us. Could it be because we were already living and dying by the portal before all this kicked off?

I guess TLDNR version of the question is what percent would you give CPJ for our team still not being where it was? Personally I’d say 10-ish percent I understand giving CGC 100% blame

Ben: I don’t think that Tech is in its current situation because of the option. I also think it was time to move on from the option. The issue is that Georgia Tech conducted a very narrow coaching search that resulted in an overcorrection from the option. They were so concerned with the negative implications of the option that they got as far away from it as possible and dug deep into making sure that people knew. There were several other bad decisions that were made, but I think it starts with the overcorrection and narrow coaching search, which would fall more on the previous athletic director.

Chris: I don’t really think our failures over the last 5 years have had anything to do with moving away from the option. I accept that as a major factor in 2019 and maybe extending into 2020, but after that point the coaching staff had had multiple recruiting cycles and off-seasons to install their system and any failure in doing so is firmly their fault in my mind. Collins in particular was extremely vocal about his desire to completely eradicate the option history, yet did a terrible job recruiting and developing a more traditional OL. Also, the fact that the defense has been abysmally bad over the last five years has nothing to do with the offensive history. We’re scoring a mostly-acceptable amount of points so far this season; a high percentage of our losses have been squarely on the defense to me.

Logan: You could argue it played a factor, but no I don’t think the option the reason for our struggles. I think people get hung up on the option as it is the one thing we can point to that sets us apart from other teams over the past decade. I understand that there is an argument to be made that the option impacted us in a negative way in terms of our talent level and recruiting while we were running it, but the transfer portal opened up more after we stopped running the option so you can’t really say that us running the option impacted our ability to make use of the transfer portable. I suppose you could say that people don’t transfer to GT because they think we still run the option so we have less talent, but other teams struggle to recruit and get transfers but still find ways to win on the field so it can’t all be about recruiting and transfer issues based on an offense we stopped running 4 years ago. If I had to give a percentage I would put it between 0-10%. Currently I would mark it as 0% but if we include the past 4 years you could say it did play a factor early in 2019 in how our coaches attempted to overcorrect in an attempt to leave the option behind, so maybe you could argue for 5-10%.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Barves

What ‘ya got?

Ben: Don’t think I’ve watched a game all season, but I hope that they’re able to take the WS again.

Logan: The most likely scenario is we win it all and it will probably be against Houston again. Orioles could make it, but I think they may struggle with this being the first time many of the players have made the playoffs. Rangers could also make some magic happen, but Houston has just had their number. There are plenty of scenarios where the Braves don’t win it, but I’m in enjoy the ride mode. Braves were definitely the best team in the regular season, no reason to think they won’t win it all.

Jack: It all comes down to our starting pitching, because our bullpen is not as elite as we’d want. At the moment, we have Fried (pending blister health), Strider, and Elder. Kyle Wright seems to have been demoted to long reliever. Fried will be fine if his finger doesn’t blow up, but it’s been a problem his last two starts. Elder hasn’t pitched to his All-Star level recently. Morton won’t be here until the NLCS if we get there. Strider is also one bad fastball day away from getting lit up, as we saw in last year’s NLDS. If anyone goes out, Smith-Shawver I imagine will be the replacement. All that said, we have the ‘27 Yankees as our offense. If we can get through Philly, I’ll be much more confident than I am now. My World Series prediction was Rays over Dodgers, so toss that out the window.

Carter: My baseball team just got dragged kicking and screaming into the playoffs and then blew away what was the best team in baseball for a good part of the season. Anyway, I hope the Astros get skull[Fleetwood Mac]ed.

LikeIWasSaying: It’s November 30, 2007. You’re the AD and you’ve just fired Chan Gailey. Knowing everything you know now, do you still proceed with hiring Paul Johnson? Or do you hire another coach running a “normal” scheme?

Ben: I think the only other guy I would consider is another coach that was hired to join the ACC in 2008: David Cutcliffe. That’s probably my greatest what-if in Georgia Tech football. For starters, Cutcliffe would have probably been able to retain Sean Renfree as a commit. Can you imagine Renfree to Demaryius Thomas? That with the defense we had in 08-09 would have been a fun time. Also, Cutcliffe brought Duke to the conversation, so if we’re retroactively talking about coaching decisions, then yeah, that would probably be the only guy I would consider swapping CPJ out for.

Chris: I think probably yes, but I’d play the next ten years differently. I’d put a lot more money into hiring a defensive staff, and I’d probably put more pressure on Johnson to evolve a bit as the years went on.

Carter: This question is asking me to remember who all was coaching where in 2007 and that’s not nice.

DTGT: I watched a video of a You Tuber who was breaking down the film from the bowling green loss. He used to cover the team as part of the 247 site. From what he gathered, the Line Backers were out of position for most of the big 3rd down plays or not in a position to make a tackle. Have you watched any of the tape? I know its a mix of coaching and Jimmys but is there hope to at least become better over the next few weeks?

Ben: I haven’t watched the tape from last week, but the linebackers have struggled all season. Jason Semore was really good as the linebackers coach last year, and he has been a massive loss this season. There of course is drop off in players too, but I’m curious to see what Semore could have done with this group.

Frodo Swagginz: This week we face Da U and the stats are not pleasant to look at. Miami has a more explosive offense than we do and their defense is actually capable of getting off the field. Tech needs this game to sniff bowl eligibilty. What are the realistic ways that Tech wins this?

Ben: In order to make a bowl game, Tech can only lose three more games. I think that’s a hard ask, but not impossible. It’s probably going to take a couple of upsets.

Logan: The X factors will be if Miami underestimates us (which is far from the wildest idea here) and if we are able to create turnovers. Those are the X factors in plenty of games, if those things happen we have a fighting chance. I think we also have to look at ball management on offense. Miami has an offense which is better than our defense in just about every way. The best way to deal with the Miami offense is for our offense to spend as much time with the ball as possible so we will need to run the ball more and manage our time carefully. That means no penalties and more emphasis on running the ball and screens. Basically, we just need to do what Bowling Green did to us and we should win.

Chris: I think if it’s going to happen it’ll be a shootout. Our offense needs to be able to score 35+ points and the defense needs to be able to get a couple key stops late.

Carter: Something weird would have to happen, like Miami missing three field goals and Georgia Tech’s punter throwing a touchdown. But I can’t imagine that ever happening.

Namrebeil: To what extent does this kind of game seem like “in over his head” territory for Key?

Ben: I don’t think he’s in over his head quite yet, but I think this is definitely a slap in the face for Key. His team got cocky and thought they would breeze through the game. Now he has to figure out how to move forward and not let it happen again.

Logan: I think its a wake up call. I know this is Key’s first time as a head coach, even if he was coaching at other positions on other teams, and this is a clear case of our coach underestimating an opponent. To be fair pretty much everyone on this site underestimated Bowling Green so its not unreasonable, but we’re not the people being paid to coach a P5 football program. Key needs to remember this game every time he thinks he can underestimate a team, because he cannot afford to let this happen again.

Chris: I don’t think it’s an “in over his head” situation, but I think it’s a hard lesson learned about maintaining focus and discipline in all 12 games.

Carter: This isn’t the first loss Brent Key has suffered to a bad team, but it is the first with the staff he wanted and the team at full strength (i.e. not down two quarterbacks). Hopefully this is a wake up call, but we’ll see.

GTBuzzed: Meta question: Is the FTRS commentariat more or less active a football loss? What factors into activity level? Let’s see some advanced stats!

Ben: SB Nation recently changed over to a new analytics system, so I don’t know how far back I can actually go. At least looking at pageviews, last week (9/24-9/30) is the second-most visited week since SBN moved over to this new system, losing out to the first week of the season by less than 1,000 pageviews. I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years, and there is always fluctuation that tends to follow how Tech is doing. The highest engagement is either when things are going very well (see 2014) or when things are going very poorly (see last week). The numbers only get really low when folks start getting apathetic (see the end of the Colling era).

Jack: I’ve been tracking this. We sadly did get our highest engagement rates of the season after this loss. It mostly depends on how extreme an event is that dictates how many people are chiming in.

Logan: I will say that we get more people making picks in the FTRS Pick articles after weeks where we win. Don’t know why that is.

Chris: If I had to guess it’s high after wins and really bad losses, and low after meh games.

Carter: Rage gets clicks! Rage gets clicks! RAGE GETS CLICKS! RAGE GETS CLICKS!

Rbissman: What are the thoughts on AJC Suguira’s article on BK staff decisions?? Pretty interesting. Check it out.

Ben: I read it, and I understand the frustrations. It’s never a good look when a first-year head coach fires a coordinator five games into his first season. Personally, I subscribe to the theory that Ken mentioned in the article:

A theory that would help explain the change with Thacker is that maybe Key wasn’t entirely on board with Thacker when he retained him but felt compelled to keep him given how well the defense played during Key’s eight-game tryout as interim. And, if that were the case, Thacker went into the season needing to show results quickly.

Prior to Collins being dismissed, Thacker did very little to prove that he should be retained as the defensive coordinator. In fact, I thought he’d get the boot with Collins mid-season. But the defense played well down the stretch, so Thacker was given another chance with what I believe to be a short leash. That’s also why (I believe) Kevin Sherrer was brought in as the Co-Defensive Coordinator. I think he figured something like this might happen, so he wanted an insurance policy.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

I’m gonna keep it simple since last week tore me up pretty bad. What is your favorite coping mechanism when your team loses embarrassingly? Personally I like putting a video game on easy and just beating up some grunts to relieve my frustration. Let me know what coping methods work for you. Later,

Alexander the Normal

Ben: Generally, I just try to get away from it all. Anything I can do to distract myself, I try to so I don’t stay mad about it.

Jack: I revert to video games too. I generally play on easy mode at all times because I like to use it as a time to not stress about anything, plus it lets me devote mental attention to a podcast or something else.

Chris: Yup, find a distraction. Ideally the loss was a night game too and you can just go to bed.

Logan: I actually will put on something that can make me cry just to get the emotions out. Could be something sad or just something that brings a tear to my eye. I like trying to get my emotions out in a healthy way before trying to move on to other things.

Carter: I curse the gods and turn on this Xbox.