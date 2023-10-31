Tuesday Thoughts 10/31: What Do You Do When You Get Hit in the Mouth

WHEW we’re on some kind of roller coaster right now huh.

Game Recap in Three Sentences

A hugely offensive affair, both teams combined for 1212 total yards and had several standout individual offensive performances.

Paul Johnson got to witness a devastating rushing attack at 7.3 yards per rush for 348 total yards.

The defense struggled to contain UNC’s rushing attack at times but was able to put together a few key stops in big moments to let the offense come back.

Above The Line of the Week

Haynes King, welcome back to form. In a duel with the guy who maybe used to be the ACC’s best quarterback, King looked awesome for much of the night and finished with 287 passing yards on a 77% completion rate for four TDs and one INT. Oh yeah, and he added 90 rushing yards on the ground. Dontae Smith, HELLO IT’S NICE TO SEE YOU. Smith absolutely took over this game with 22 carries for 178 yards and one score. That’s an extra nice performance given that it was witnessed by CPJ, the guy who recruited him. Ahmari Harvey, game-saver. UNC looked ready to quickly march down the field and re-take the lead before Harvey’s forced fumble prevented disaster.

Unformed Thought of the Week

Georgia Tech under Brent Key...



vs. ranked ACC: 4-0

vs. unranked ACC: 3-5 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 29, 2023

We might be the most un-explainable phenomenon in college football. We could easily be 7-1 right now, but we could just as easily be 2-6. We are Schrödinger’s team; any record is possible until you observe us. The only idea I can offer is that we struggle with playing to our opponent’s level instead of our own. I’m all for winning two games in a row, but our current even-game wins pattern would have us beating UGA to close out the season and earn a bowl berth....

5 Star (7 Star, 5 Star) Developmental Program Haiku of the Week

Happiness, it’s here

Don’t want to let go of this

Believe in something

What Do You Do When You Get Hit in the Mouth

UNC had a double digit lead four separate times in this game:

14-0

21-7

35-24

42-32

Each time we worked our way back to a one score game and then on the last one took the lead. I don’t think I’ve seen such incredible, consistent responses from a Tech team in a long long time. It was awesome. I felt such pride seeing this team fight and claw their way for 60 minutes to come away with the upset win.

The entire fourth quarter was an absolute masterclass in seeing an opportunity and taking it. After such a disappointing third quarter it would’ve been so easy to let this game slip away into a 10 point loss - we’ve seen that happen a thousand times. Instead we put together three straight touchdown drives of 75+ yards. UNC showed that they couldn’t stop the run and Buster Faulkner pounded Dontae Smith and Jamal Haynes down their throats. You could feel the momentum shifting on that first drive when we ran for chunk yardage all the way down the field. In a reversal of our usual fortunes, it felt like the Tar Heels were the ones losing control over what was happening and letting it all slip away.

This is exactly the type of game we’ve been waiting for, the type of game that makes you feel like anything is possible, like we can handle anything thrown at us. It’s hard not to witness a game like that and think you know what, we might have something here. It’s like a moment of calm clarity amidst the storm; suddenly it feels like there’s a path forward and upwards. It might all come crashing down next week, but for one glorious night everything makes sense.

Look Ahead

Up next is Virginia (11/4, 2:00pm). Outside of their own recent victory against UNC, UVA has had an absolutely terrible year. They opened 2023 with five straight losses before finally getting on the board against William and Mary. Still, they went on to beat UNC and then take Miami to OT, so there’s clearly some kind of life in the Cavaliers. If we’re going to put together two victories a row though, this is the opportunity. Our weaker run defense won’t be as tested by their weaker run offense, and our offense should be able to handle themselves against a pretty average defense. I think this game is going to tell us a lot about who we are and how much we’ve grown this season.