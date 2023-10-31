FTRS Picks Week 10: Brent Key’s Wild Ride

Week 9 proved to me that picking games based on mascots is a bad decision, but apparently coinflips are the way to go. results from the week.

Once again Coin Flip ended up on top this week with 8 correct picks, this time they had company as @LeeNobody also got 8 correct picks. Good Job guys.

kjjrb55 is still on top with 65 correct picks but the gap Coin Flip continues to gain ground, with a higher pick percentage. How is flipping a coin so good at getting the correct result.

Some teams were able to avoid major upsets this weekend. Oklahoma was not one of those teams, leaving one less undefeated team in the land and narrowing the playoff landscape. Washington dodged the bullet against ACC chaos while on the road against Stanford. Penn State avoided losing to an Indiana team which was out for blood.

A certain school in athens has entered the meat of their schedule and has seems to be upping their game accordingly. I’m hoping for some upsets down the line as there are plenty of ranked teams on the slate, not to mention a certain team in white and gold who is prone to pulling upsets as of late.

What even is our team? I was in the stadium for the homecoming game, and that crowd was rocking for an upset. Glad Brent Key was able to deliver one with legendary coach Paul Johnson and legendary hat wearer Doug Dimmadome in attendance. That was a wild game in every aspect. I feel bad one of the teams had to lose that game... still glad it wasn’t us that did the losing.

We pull another upset to keep the trend of winning after we lose. I’m really hoping we break the trend next week and actually get a win. As much as I enjoy pulling these huge upsets, it does feel like a gut punch after we lose embarrassingly to teams we should at least be competing against. Brent Key is keeping this season exciting if nothing else, I’m still hoping for a bowl game, just in case the W-L trend ends up getting broken at the end of the year.

picks:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Virginia Cavaliers (-2.5)

Logan: The trend for us this season would indicate that we will lose this game, and Vegas seems to have clued into that. That’s not the only reason Virginia is favored, UVA has found their offense and our defense hasn’t exactly been the strongest. You know I’m gonna pick GT anyway, but once again this is a game we should win if we avoid making mistakes and turnovers. I hope we learn from the last game and put some focus on the run game and ball control. I feel like this might be one I avoid watching just to not stress myself out, but I’ll still take the Jackets to win.

Logan’s pick: Yellow Jackets

Virginia Tech Hokies @ #15 Louisville Cardinals (-9.5)

Logan: Both these teams now control their own destiny in the ACC, so the winner of this game becomes the most likely contender for the second spot in the ACC Championship next to FSU. Louisville suffered that one weird loss to Pitt, but outside of that they have been fantastic in every matchup they have played. I haven’t really watched VT, but they have been on fire as of late and they have ACC chaos going for them. I will say VT at least covers, I still expect Louisville to win.

Logan’s pick: VT

#23 James Madison Dukes (-5.5) @ Georgia State Panthers

Logan: Always got to show some respect when a Sun Belt team makes it to the top 25. James Madison is another undefeated team this season, and while they may not make the playoffs they are well on their way to winning the Sun Belt. Georgia State has done well this season, but in this matchup I have to side with James Madison.

Logan’s pick: James Madison

#14 Mizzou Tigers @ athens community college (-16.0)

Logan: Again, y’all know I’m never gonna pick uga. Mizzou has been a legit team this year. Even in the Tiger’s one loss they put up a hell of a battle. I genuinely think Mizzou can cover in this matchup, even if my head says they aren’t going to win. Nothing wrong with hoping for a big upset though.

Logan’s pick: Mizzou

Bedlam: #10 Oklahoma Sooners (-6.0) @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Logan: Feels weird to have Bedlam this early in the season. Oklahoma is coming off a loss to Kansas, so they are probably looking to show they are better than they looked last week. Oklahoma State has something different to fight for. This is the last season Oklahoma will be in the Big 12 and there are no plans for these teams to play each other in the future. Oklahoma State wants to win and hold it over their greatest rivals until they play again. This game should be a mess... just as it should be. I’ll take Oklahoma State to either win or keep things close enough to cover.

Logan’s pick: Oklahoma State

#25 Kansas State Wildcats @ #7 Texas Longhorns (-4.0)

Logan: Kansas State has a chance here to make Texas miserable. That would make for a great story if the Wildcats could pull the upset. I have no real expectations for this upset to occur, even though I am hoping for the best for Kansas State I have to pick the Longhorns to win this game.

Logan’s pick: Texas

Army Black Knights @ #17 Air Force Falcons (-18.5)

Logan: Air Force has the chance to win the Commander and Chief Trophy this weekend. Correction, Air Force will win the Commander and Chief Trophy this weekend, only question is what the margin of victory will be. 19 points is a huge margin, I just don’t see it happening. I’ll take Army to at least cover.

Logan’s pick: Army

#16 Oregon State Beavers (-13.0) @ Colorado Buffaloes

Logan: Been a while since we checked in on Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. Despite their hot start Colorado now has the same record as Georgia Tech, funny how that works out. Colorado is still a talented team but they have struggled protecting their QB (more GT comparisons). I think it is fair to expect the Beavers to win this game since they are the more well rounded team, but I am expecting Colorado to cover at home.

Logan’s pick: Colorado

Nebraska Cornhuskers (-3.5) @ Michigan State Spartans

Logan: Speaking of teams which we haven’t checked on in a while; Nebraska has been on a hot streak since benching Jeff Sims... Who could’ve guessed that would work. Nebraska is going on the road to a Michigan State team which is 0-5 in the Big 10. I think Nebraska is going to make a bowl game this week, and honestly I’m happy that they’re turning things around.

Logan’s pick: Nebraska

#5 Washington Huskies (-4.0) @ #24 USC Trojans

Logan: I can’t really pick USC after what we have seen from them the past few weeks. Washington also struggled, but they at least avoided giving up 49 points to Cal. I just can’t justify picking the Trojans in this matchup, Washington should win by plenty.

Logan’s pick: Washington

#13 LSU Tigers @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide (-3.5)

Logan: Here we are again. LSU has a chance to ruin Alabama’s season and create a 3 way tie in the SEC west. Funny how often the SEC west comes down to Alabama playing a Tigers team. I’ve been flip flopping on my Alabama policy this year given how they played their first few games, but I guess I’m going back to not betting against Bama. If Bama continues to show up in the second half of games I don’t see them losing this matchup.

Logan’s pick: Bama