ACC Power Rankings: Week 10

My first game at Bobby Dodd Stadium came in 2003, the second year under Chan Gailey. Reggie Ball was the freshman QB, PJ Daniels was our bruising running back, and Calvin Johnson was still being recruited as a senior out of Sandy Creek High School. It was a cool afternoon on November 15th, the opponent, North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets would win 42-24. My true fandom among the Georgia Tech faithful had been cemented that day.

This past Saturday Georgia Tech stunned UNC for a third straight year as a heavy favorite. There were plenty of good wins across the conference this week, but the talk across the college football world was the Tar Heels collapse in Atlanta. Ranked 17th and coming off a loss to Virginia, UNC was looking to avenge themselves for last week’s loss and their previous upset at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Drake Maye did his best throwing for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns but his defense did him no favors as they allowed Georgia Tech to post 22 points in the 4th quarter for a 46-42 final.

Former coach Paul Johnson was honored as an inductee to the College Hall of Fame and was in attendance for his first game back at Bobby Dodd Stadium since his retirement. Perhaps the best honor was his former recruit, Dontae Smith, rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown to lead the charge of 348 rushing total.

Georgia Tech has had a roller-coaster season, but a win on homecoming in a night game in Atlanta just hits differently. It’ll be up to the team to continue and put the positives together for a full game. Maybe this win is what they need to finish it out.

Alright, let’s get on with the other games in the conference this week. Starting with the noon kick of FSU at Wake Forest. There wasn’t a lot of drama in this one with FSU winning 41-16. Jordan Travis was stellar once again and had no problem slicing through the Demon Deacon defense. This game was over at the half and Wake only managed 210 yards on the day.

Lackluster offenses were the order of the day for other teams in some early routes. Syracuse, on a Thursday kick against Virginia Tech, was stifled by an improving Hokies defense and only gained 137 yards total. QB Kyle Drone threw a bomb for a 62-yard touchdown to Da’Quan Felton for the Hokies, and Bhayshul Tuten toted the rock 118 yards and an added touchdown.

Duke was shut out on the road to Louisville where the Cardinals came back strong after a disappointing loss to Pitt. Duke’s Riley Leonard hasn’t been the same since getting banged up against Clemson yet somehow was still the leading passer in the loss. Credit Jawhar Jordan for all the offense Louisville needed on 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitt decided to follow up its great win against Louisville with a complete dud against Notre Dame. The Irish are a quality team, but getting thumped 58-7 and coughing up 5 turnovers might have proven the previous win was a fluke.

Boston College barely escaped against a 1-7 UConn team with a final of 21-14. Where the Eagles managed good numbers against Georgia Tech last week, they fell off in the passing department and had to rely on Robichaux’s rushing attack to bail them out.

North Carolina State isn’t impressing anyone in the box score, but they are winning more times than not where it matters, and they did just that to Clemson this week with a 24-17 win. If you were to glance at the numbers Clemson would have appeared to win this one handily, but turnovers and failures to convert near the goal cost them again. NC State has made a living off their defense this year.

Lastly, we had Miami almost go into a full tailspin as it took overtime for them to beat Virginia 29-26. The Cavaliers have always given Miami fits down in Coral Gables and their offense had to rely on two very long field goals and a pick 6 to pull this one out.

Power Rankings