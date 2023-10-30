Scions E189: Volatility, Thy Name is Buzz (Football vs UNC, Volleyball @ BC/Syracuse, MTEN @ Vandy)

Homecoming weekend featured a possibly-illegal tricycle, a quarterback duel, exhibition baseball, late-season volleyball, and a field storming. Next week: somehow, even. more. sports. Nishant joins Jake, Jack, and Akshay to break down another victory over a ranked North Carolina team, and after, the gang dives deep into previewing a split-squad weekend for golf, reviews a clean weekend for volleyball, and checks in on MBB, WBB, and baseball with exhibitions on the horizon.

