11 GT Volleyball hammers Syracuse in 3-0 sweep

#11 Georgia Tech Volleyball finished a short northeast road swing with a 3-0 sweep of the Syracuse Orange, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14. Stats were not immediately available as of writing, but we know Bianca Bertolino and Smiley Manyang had big games, both at 10 or more kills. Bertolino is also only one ace away from 50 on the season. Tech now is 19-3 on the season and 10-2 in ACC play, remaining in third place.

Syracuse came into the match as the 311th rated team on Evollve and 255th in RPI, putting them with the likes of Canisius, Rhode Island, and Norfolk State, so we honestly did not expect much more than a very quick sweep, and that’s exactly what we got.

1st set

For facing a 2-19 team, Tech did not look as good as they should’ve from the jump with an ineffective block and poor setting by D’amico that had Tech behind 6-4 early. The Jackets then went on a five point run with a kill by Bertolino and an ace from D’Amico to go up 9-6. D’Amico’s setting continued to be a little shaky and the Orange were hanging around, so Collier switched to the 6-2 formation with Manyang and Soares, where Manyang was a positive at the net and from the pin with three kills plus a block, helping Tech get a 19-13 lead. Boezi then recorded a couple blocks and Bertolino landed her 49th ace of the season en route to a 25-16 set win.

2nd set (GT 1-0)

Tech came out to an early 2-0 lead, but Otene was shaken up after landing awkwardly on her left leg on the second point and subbed out. She did not return for the rest of the match but did not look visibly too hurt to not return. Syracuse was able to hang in the set to a 6-6 tie. Collier put her 6-2 package back in at that point, and quickly Tech went on a four point run to go up 10-6, forcing an Orange timeout. Three Bertolino kills later, Tech had a 14-10 lead before Zoe Winford came in for only the third time all season, setting up another Bertolino kill and forcing the second Syracuse timeout up 16-10.

Kali Engeman made an appearance in the set as well, recording a kill before Tech went on a 4-0 that effectively put the set away. Manyang hit the final kill to win 25-18.

3rd set (GT 2-0)

The third set played out exactly how at least one of these sets should’ve, with Tech largely riding the bench (Engeman, Harper, Soares, and Manyang all playing the majority of the set) and quickly taking a large lead. The Jacket middle blockers did most of the early work with two kills each by Manyang and Pierce to go up 5-3. Then a 5-1 run with a Bertolino block and and very nice shot up the left boundary to put Tech up 10-4. Zoe Winford made another cameo appearance with Tech up 18-7 as Syracuse did not put up much of a fight. Tech finished off the win with a 25-14 set win.

Takeaways

Otene looks fine: Of course, in the moment it was slightly worrying to see Otene leave the match, but the way she landed didn’t make it seem like her left knee was hurt all that much. Considering the match was already going in Tech’s favor, there was no reason to put her back in the game and risk injuring further.

It only gets harder from here: The test of the season is next as #4 Louisville comes to O'Keefe on Friday. The atmosphere will assuredly be insane. Having a match like this was very nice to have just so Tech didn't have to play any extra points before the match that at this point can determine if they have any shot at winning the ACC, plus serves as a potential scouting mission for a future NCAA Tournament opponent.

#11 Georgia Tech Volleyball next plays Friday, November 3 vs. #4 Louisville at O’Keefe Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

