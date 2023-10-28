Technical Tidbits 10/28: Tech hosts UNC for Homecoming 2023 game

It has been a busy October and, unfortunately, it has meant my focus has been elsewhere, but I’m hoping to get back on track with the Tidbit articles. After the tough loss to Boston College last week, I’m sure many Georgia Tech fans, much like myself, have been anticipating the Yellow Jackets game today against UNC.

It’s a strange pattern I notice with this football team, where, after a tough loss, they often bounce back against a more formidable opponent. In the long run, this kind of inconsistency can’t work if the team hopes to have considerable success in the future. Nevertheless, it contributes to the excitement (and anxiety) going into a game like today’s.

Looking ahead to today’s game, this article provides some key insights and things to watch for as the Yellow Jackets look to — yet again — claw their way back to .500 with a win over the Tar Heels.

Tech’s defense will have its hands full with a UNC offense that is easily among the best in the ACC. Forcing turnovers and pressuring Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye into making bad decisions are no easy tasks, but they may be the key factors if Tech’s defensive unit is going to make a difference in the game.

On the offensive side, the article mentions Tech’s quarterback, Haynes King. King is a dynamic player who is effective in the passing game and with his legs can be a legitimate dual-threat QB. However, he has had moments where he can be a liability with turnovers/interceptions. He’ll need to avoid that today for Tech’s offense to be able to keep up with UNC.

The article mentions the history and how Tech has been dominant over UNC over the past several years, but I don’t buy into that. My takeaway from the article, and one that I believe is accurate is that whoever wins in the turnover ratio may more than likely end up the winner of the game. If the Yellow Jackets are going to upset the Tar Heels, this may be what it boils down to.

All the details you need to watch or stream tonight’s game are available in this article. Tech fans are hoping for an upset tonight, and if the Yellow Jackets have any hope of making it to a bowl game, it’s all but a must-win for them. Hopefully, they can pull it off. #GoJackets