11 GT Volleyball wins in five sets at Boston College

#11 Georgia Tech Volleyball just barely got by the Boston College Eagles on October 27th winning 3-2 (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9) and are now 18-3 this season with a 9-2 ACC record. The win moved them up to T-3rd in the ACC after Florida State lost to Louisville earlier in the evening.

Tamara Otene was the player of the game for Tech, leading the team 24 kills and 10 dig double-double while hitting .228. She reached 1,000 career kills during the match and has hit 47 kills in the past two matches. Bianca Bertolino had a rough night at the service line with five errors, including two foot faults. In the run of play though, she was great, earning a double-double with 19 kills and 14 digs hitting .341.

There it is!! Congratulations to Tamara Otene for earning her 1,000th career kill!!



⬆️18-15 (GT 1 - BC 1) #StingEm x #PointTech pic.twitter.com/RO5Y2eFBbD — Georgia Tech Volleyball (@GTVolleyball) October 28, 2023

Tech has played in five five-set matches this season and have a 4-1 record in them. Four of those matches have come on the road, all of them after Liv Mogridge went out with a knee injury at Virginia Tech on September 29.

1st set

Boston College very quickly set the pace in the match, landing a kill on the first point and successfully challenging the next to take an early 2-0 lead before the teams alternated points all the way to a 12-12 tie. There the Eagles went on a 4-0 run which included a lucky bounce off the net for Halle Shroder. Tech was unable to mount any noticeable comeback, never scoring more than two points in a row. BC took the set 25-20 hitting .515, the best any team has hit in a single set against Tech’s defense, who going in had the 11th best opponent adjusted hitting percentage nationally at 0.111.

2nd set (BC 1-0)

Thankfully, things started much better in the second set as Tech began playing like themselves with much more rhythm on offense. Tech took the lead immediately from a couple Boston College errors and an Otene kill to go up 3-0. The Eagles rallied quickly to tie it at 4-4 and 5-5 before Tech went on a 4-0 run to go up 9-5, which included two blocks by Anna Boezi. Another three point run from two Otene kills and a Pimentel ace put Tech up 14-7. The doubling gap was critical as the Eagles went on a 5-0 run to shrink Tech’s lead to 16-14. That was the only real problem BC gave Tech the whole set, as they countered quickly winning four of the next five points to go up 20-15. From there, Tech was easily able to take care of business with a 25-19 win. After Boston College had hit .515 in the first set, they hit only .129 in the second set.

3rd set (1-1)

Heloise Soares was given the start at setter in the third set after coming in once the first two sets for stretches where Collier utilized her and Smiley Manyang in a 6-2 formation. Similar to the first set, it was tight and stayed tight for a long time, reaching a 15-15 tie. Tech though was effective offensively throughout, as Otene led the charge in those first 30 points with six kills, the last beginning a 4-0 run that put Tech up 18-15, the final point of the run being Otene’s 1,000th kill of her collegiate career. Bertolino closed out the set with six kills in the final ten points to lead Tech to a 25-18 set win where they hit .516 as a team.

4th set (GT 2-1)

Confoudingly, or maybe not considering how every game without Liv Mogridge has been close, all of Tech’s great play from the second and third sets completely went away in the fourth. The Jackets only hit .146 with 13 kills and seven errors. BC took a 5-1 lead early and followed it with a 4-0 run to take a 9-3 lead. Otene nailed a kill and an ace to fight back two points right after, but BC countered with a three point run to go up 12-5 and extinguish any wind blowing in Tech’s sails. The two teams traded points the rest of the way as Tech could not muster any offensive rhythm, even putting D’Amico back in for a stretch with Leia Harper that only shrunk BC’s lead from nine to eight over the course of a few points. BC took the set 25-18 to force a fifth set.

5th set (2-2)

Otene was involved in all the action early, landing kills, missing attacks, and getting blocked all the way to a 3-3 tie. BC’s Jenna Pollock made Tech look extremely bad on the next shot, landing a perfect drop shot that three Jackets were in reach of but didn’t move a muscle to get. Halle Schroder on the next point did the exact same thing to put BC up 5-3. Mendes and Otene brought Tech back in though with a kill and ace respectively to make it 5-5. The teams went back and forth to 7-7 before Bertolino was called for her second service foot fault of the match.

Thankfully, it didn’t hamper Tech at all, as DeAndra Pierce and Liz Patterson both scored along with a BC attack error to go on a crucial three point run to go up 10-8. After Otene missed her next attack, Tech went on a five point run capitalized by a dual Boezi/Mendes block to win the set and match 15-9.

Game Leaders

Kills: Tamara Otene (GT) - 24

Assists: Helosie Soares (GT) - 35

Digs: Anna Murphy (BC) - 21

Points: Tamara Otene (GT) - 26

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): Jenna Pollock (BC) - .409

Blocks: Julia Haggerty (BC) - 8

Takeaways

Soares again taking over : Once again, Bella D’Amico played herself out of a game. She looked good last weekend at home and was making progress during the matches, but it’s clear after tonight she’s not quite out of her rut. Boston College is not a dominant ACC team and one that Tech should be taking care of with ease. While of course the ACC is a better conference last year than it was this year, when your main setter can’t make it through a whole game, it allows other teams to look a lot better than they actually are. It happened in Charlottesville, it happened in Winston Salem, and it happened again in Chestnut Hill. We’re lucky to have someone as good as Heloise Soares to be a fantastic backup to Tech’s captain.

: Once again, Bella D’Amico played herself out of a game. She looked good last weekend at home and was making progress during the matches, but it’s clear after tonight she’s not quite out of her rut. Boston College is not a dominant ACC team and one that Tech should be taking care of with ease. While of course the ACC is a better conference last year than it was this year, when your main setter can’t make it through a whole game, it allows other teams to look a lot better than they actually are. It happened in Charlottesville, it happened in Winston Salem, and it happened again in Chestnut Hill. We’re lucky to have someone as good as Heloise Soares to be a fantastic backup to Tech’s captain. Inconsistency: Tech’s hit percentages over the five sets: .257, .282, .516, .146, .250. After losing Liv Mogridge, it’s been hard for this team to find a rhythm that lasts for a whole match. Offensively, it’s rare to see Tech string more than two sets in a row that look strong and worthy of their #11 ranking. With Mogridge, I absolutely think they are at worst the 11th best team in the country. But without her, Tech scrambles all the time. Hitting .516 is easily one of Tech’s best sets of the season, but to have it be backed up by a .146 set with one set left to win is painful. This will not beat Louisville next weekend.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

Follow From the Rumble Seat on Twitter and Facebook