Georgia Tech Football 2023 - Opponent Q&A: UNC

Usually for the opponent Q&A, we chat with the sister SBN blog of the relevant team. However, this week the Q&A is stepping up our interviewee caliber by chatting with Evan Rogers of Inside Carolina, who has deftly fielded our hardest hitting questions.

Is this due to Tar Heel Blog still being upset about Josh Pastner winning Coach of the Year in his first season? That’s certainly part of it. Is campus going to look like a baby shower with the Tar Heel tailgates setting up for an 8pm kick? Also, yes. Should you read further to see how Evan feels about Mack Brown, UNC finding a defense, and what in the world happened against UVA last week? Of course!

1) First, let’s address the elephant in the room. UNC has had a high-flying offense for years, and it finally looks like the Heels have put it together with a stout defense this season... so what in the world happened last week in dropping a game to UVA? I didn’t end up watching this game, but I was shocked by the score

I think last week’s loss was really a combination of multiple things for North Carolina. I think on the offensive side, you had a team that went away from the run there in the second half. When you’ve got a running back in Omarion Hampton who leads the ACC in rushing yards and he only gets five carries in the second half against Virginia’s run defense, which was second-worst coming into the night in the conference, I think that was one of the many reasons why that game ended up the way it did.

On the flip side, you had a defense that got run over pretty good throughout the night. Tony Muskett had over 60 yards rushing and I think they had three players with over 60 yards rushing. So definitely on both sides of the ball, both the lack of stopping the run but also not running the ball enough on offense, that let Virginia hang in it. And then once it came down to crunch time and the pressure kind of ramped up for UNC late in the game, they just could not deliver when it mattered most.

On that note, what has contributed to the defensive turnaround this year? This doesn’t look like the UNC defenses of old. As a Tech fan, this has me concerned.

The defense this year is probably one of the main talking points in terms of why UNC, up until the last game, had seen so much success and improvement from last year. I really think the improvements on that side of the ball have been twofold. First, it’s the fact that you’ve got Gene Chizik in his second year implementing a system which not only means his players are going to be more comfortable playing that system, but also means Gene Chizik is more comfortable with his players and just college football as a whole. I think something that gets forgotten a lot is Chizik came out of doing sports media to come back into coaching. He had been outside of college football for five years and a lot can change and a lot did change in those five years. So I think there was an adjustment period, both from the players, but also from Gene Chizik last year which resulted in some of the poor results you saw.

Also, UNC hit on some pretty big transfers. Alijah Huzzie transferred from East Tennessee State and is playing nickelback this year. He has been a really big contributor in the secondary, and he leads the team with three picks. They’ve got young guys in Marcus Allen and Tayon Holloway who weren’t starters last year but who are starting this year. Allen in particular has been a really solid player outside at cornerback, and then they also have Armani Chatman, who for most of the year has been a reserve cornerback. He’s a transfer from Virginia Tech but last game played starter snaps at the other cornerback spot opposite of Allen, and he played pretty well. So I think it’s both the defense getting more comfortable but also UNC getting some upgrades in the secondary which has filtered down to a little bit better pressure on the quarterback and so forth.

3) Drake Maye has been dynamic at the helm of the UNC offense with a 14 to 5 TD to INT ratio. However, he has taken 18 sacks through 7 games. Is the sack number a result of the O-line, holding onto the ball too long, or something else? Otherwise, his stats are pretty sparkling.

I think it’s pretty clear, and has been clear throughout the year, that not only on the offensive side, but just on this team as a whole, the weakest unit could very well be this offensive line. There’s just a talent deficiency there and Drake sacks I guess you know aren’t all on the offensive line. Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into sack and there’s definitely some that Drake kind of walked himself into. But also just the talent that UNC has at some other positions like linebacker, defensive line or wide receiver, there’s not that same level on the offensive front. The offensive line has also struggled with a lot of injuries. No one’s out for the year, but there have been guys who have missed a game here or there. And that’s kind of shifted things up front to where you’ve had a lot of working lineups and that’s kind of led to the inability for that unit to gain some continuity. Especially in pass protection where you have to have that communication down, not having that continuity has really hurt UNC up front on offense this year.

4) What are the current feelings towards Mack Brown among the fanbase? I would assume he’s retiring in the next year or two due to his age - would that be welcomed or would you be sad to see him go?

He has an extension that I know runs through 2028, but I think it’s something that people within the fan base understand is looming, and I don’t know what the overall feeling would be of him retiring. I mean, I know there are fans who are upset that it seems like every year UNC loses one of these games like they did last week where they are heavy favorites and really have no excuse for losing the game and it gets dropped. But also at the same time, I think you have to recognize the job that Mack has done since he’s come back. I mean, recruiting has improved immensely. There were two straight years where he had a top-15 recruiting class in the country, and that was not something that was happening before he got here under the Fedora era. He also came into a program that had won four games over two years, and since he’s come back, they’ve won at least six games every year.

They’ve won a Coastal Division and played in the ACC title game. They’ve been ranked inside the top 10, I think, on three different occasions since he’s been back and are competing for another potential berth in the ACC title game this year. So I think it would be foolish for people not to recognize what he’s done in terms of elevating this program since he’s been back. I also think that would be tough for someone, whoever his predecessor is, to follow up or even elevate when they come in.

5) The Yellow Jackets have made no sense this season, other than alternating losses and wins through 7 games. If the pattern continues, GT would upset UNC this weekend. What would it take for the Jackets to pull the upset? What could they learn from the UVA game to bring into their gameplan on Saturday?

Looking at the UVA game, and really also the App State game earlier in the year, they kind of both follow the same blueprint on how to exploit UNC, specifically on the defensive side. App State and UVA ran a lot of stretch zone schemes on offense, which UNC struggled with in both games. Also, using Tony Muskett in designed runs was something UNC was not prepared for. So I think it’s that on the defensive side.

Then offensively, it’s just trying to get pressure on Drake Maye with the deficiencies UNC has on the offensive line. UNC has a very talented wide receiver room and a very talented running back in Omarion Hampton. I don’t know if there are many teams that can slow down guys like Tez Walker, Nate McCollum and Omarion Hampton at the same time. But if you can get pressure on Drake Maye, that can definitely change things up. I think offensively you’ve got to think Georgia Tech is going to try to attack UNC with some quarterback runs or some stretch runs.

6) How do you think this game goes? UNC is currently an 11.5 point favorite - does UNC cover?

It’s one of those games historically that you would think Georgia Tech would win just because, I think the stat is, UNC has lost 10 of the last 12 games played in Atlanta. Both teams are obviously coming off pretty disappointing losses so you think both teams are going to be pretty fired up. When I saw the line of 11.5 points, I thought that was pretty steep. I did not think UNC was going to be more than a touchdown favorite. So I would definitely pick them not to cover this game just because I think this game will end up being a one-possession game. I think at the end of the day, I think UNC will come out on top. I told someone earlier this week it would be by a field goal. I think it’s a close game that really does come down to the last quarter and the last few possessions.

Thanks again to Evan for taking the time to chat with us this week. This was insightful and helpful and doesn’t make me feel any better about Saturday.

They say “LA sober” is when you don’t drink, but you smoke weed. Then there’s “Carolina sober” where you don’t drink, but you smoke pork butts.

I don’t know where I’m going with that other than it’s Carolina week and getting some bbq in our systems to steel ourselves for an all-day tailgate ahead of an 8pm kick might not be the worst idea.

Go Jackets!