Mailbag 10/27

Notwima13: Will we ever have a winning record?

Chris: This season? not incredibly likely. Ever? Yeah, 2025.

Jack: Everyone wins at some point.

Logan: We currently have a winning record in woman’s volleyball. Football will get one at some point.

Jake: The quest to above .500 continues on Saturday...

Ben: Yes, at some point, but probably not this year.

Notwima13: A fun segment y’all could do is a Ted Lasso-esque burning valuables to break the curse. What would y’all give up?

Chris: I have a piece of hedge from the 2016 win in Athens that’s probably pretty flammable at this point.

Jack: Honestly, I don’t think I would give up any of my Tech valuables in exchange for wins. That stuff means way more to me.

Logan: if it doesn’t have to be GT stuff I could burn my fraternity paddle. I went through a lot to earn that. I also have my scarf from the GT v BC game in Ireland, maybe that would work.

Jake: I have a player piano roll of the fight song (but do not, in fact, own a player piano) that would be extremely flammable, but I think I would be pretty sad to lose that interesting piece of history, despite its uselessness to me at the moment.

jabsterjacket: If you had a magic wand with three wishes (asking for more wishes is not allowed, of course), what would you ask for to attempt to put us in a position to be a regular Top 25 team that would go .500 against the dwags?

Chris: SEC-caliber O-line, 5* RB, Iowa’s defense.

Jack: Alabama’s recruiting, Iowa’s defense, 2010 Cam Newton-level QB

Logan: why not just wish for us to be consistently in the top 25 and win all our games against uga? If I have to pick something specific I’ll wish we had more money than Texas A&M to use on improving out facilities, pay coaches, and pay players.

Jake: I am going to attempt to be moderate with my wishing - I would say a better O-Line, a bit more NIL funding, and better tackling/execution on defense.

Ben: If I have to pick three specific things, they would be: (1) a coaching staff that exceeds at player development better than any other staff in the country, (2) increased revenue/funding to compete with prominent schools, and (3) developed relationships with Georgia high school coaches.

gtbadcarma: I don’t know if you listened to Key’s post game interview(apparently no functioning microphones) but apart from the same lines I have heard after each loss I found a part of the interview problematic. There was several times Tech had personnel issues on the field. Key did say coaching has a part but made sure to point out that you cant discount the players responsibility in it. The issue I have is the personnel (# of players) issue occurred multiple times, with different players, with multiple players at a time and the most of the game the defense had issues getting the right people on and off the field even when the got the number of players right. To me this screams 100% a coaching failure/issue. With Key’s statements is he heading down the toxic path to player blaming which would lead to losing the locker room?

Chris: He doesn’t really strike me as a true player blaming guy, but he does strike me a guy that doesn’t phrase things well and isn’t the best off-the-cuff public speaker. It came across weird, but I think he was just trying to convey the idea of collective responsibility for what’s happening in-game in a “I want my players to feel empowered to recognize these situations and correct them independently” kind of way. I’d imagine something being worked on in practice this week is how those personnel changes are communicated and executed.

Jack: I was there, and I think Chris details it well. He keeps his answers short and honest. He is not going to throw any of his players or coaches under the bus publicly like that. The players also know they can and need to execute at a better level. They’ve admitted as much in the press conferences. I don’t think any of this is remotely toxic off the field. It’s just frustrating when hard work doesn’t pan out the way you want it to.

Frodo Swagginz: I’m currently looking through some data on GT and I came across something very interesting.

Georgia Tech has won the TOP battle in exactly 1 game this year. It was against UL. Tech controlled the ball for a grand total of 30:06. Which Tech still lost, albeit a close loss. It’s no secret that inferior teams need to control the ball for longer than their better counterparts if they want a chance to win and Tech has been incapable of keeping drives alive to accomplish this. So why? Where’s the malfunction on the team that’s causing this? Is it the playcalling? The QB play? The receivers?

Chris: While we’ve seen offensive improvement this year, we’re still not built to dig ourselves out of holes. When we’re consistently moving things are fine, but if we do something like throw an incomplete pass on first down and then gain 2 yards on second down, 3rd and 8 is a difficult spot for us to be in. Any penalties incurred make things all the more difficult.

Logan: I think play calling has been a big factor. It’s to be expected that there is less running in an air raid offense. We tend to either score quickly or have our drives come to an end without scoring.

Jake: Agreed with the above - feels like we’ve had some short drives, and the run game has not come along quite like one might have hoped. I think stringing together some longer drives would also help in that it would give the defense a bit longer off the field to recuperate between drives.

Ben: That seems like a side effect of an offense that likes to move quickly and a defense that isn’t good at making stops.

Jellopacket98: I was a huuuuuge Pyronmaniac when he finally got a chance to play last year. Inexperienced, but he showed guts, toughness, and a will to win that had been missing at that position. He had ‘Winner’ written all over him. Then he got hurt and poof, that was it. But man was I excited about the prospect of him being our starter for the next 3 years. Then Key brought in King and in a ‘close’ competition battle, Key tabbed his guy, not Goof’s guy, to be the starter. After what I guess you could call a hot start, King has been, well, pretty bad and his turnovers have really become a problem. When King won the competition, I figured he was far and away better than Pyron, but midday through, I can’t help but think would Pyron have been better or worse? Barring injury, do you think we’ll ever see Pyron start a game for Tech again or do you think Key is ride or die with King regardless of losses for the next few years (just like Goof was with his guy) and Pyron will eventually transfer for more playing time?

Chris: I feel you, I have a “PYRONMANIACS” shirt that I got before we knew he wouldn’t be the starter. I don’t necessarily think that Key is “ride or die” with King, but I do think he’s on aggregate been good enough to not get benched yet. Certainly I think the role of starter in 2024 is up for grabs.

Logan: I can’t say for certain what Key thinks about the situation. He doesn’t seem like the type that would switch QBs despite performance struggles. That said, if things continue to spiral with bad interceptions by King, I hope Key at least considers the option. We gotta do whatever we can to win at this point, I love what King has done but he has struggled significantly in some of our most important games; he still has time to turn it around, but the turnovers have to stop.

Ben: I think it’s interesting how quickly people have turned on Haynes King. It wasn’t that long ago that King was being talked about as one of the top QBs in the ACC. Sure, he’s had a rough couple of weeks, but until he strings together consistently bad performances, I’m not ready to give up on him quite yet.

tyler_pifer92: Geoff Collins’ wiki page describes him as the former “head coach” for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It goes on to say he was relieved of his “doodies” as head coach as well as making fun of his loss to The Citadel and only beating Kennesaw State because they were using their 4th string QB.

What is your favorite example of trolling someone on Wikipedia?

Chris: lmao how has no one pointed this out to me before. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen something like this that’s been allowed to live for more than 2 minutes, usually mods are pretty on top of stuff like that.

Logan: I think I saw one about David Beckham being a goalkeeper in 18th century china. As much fun as that would be, pretty sure it isn’t true.

LikeIWasSaying: What kind of Halloween movie will this Saturday’s game be - a brutal slasher? An edge-of-your-seat thriller? A slapstick comedy? Another crappy sequel that nobody was asking for? Now excuse me while I shove my face into this overpriced tub of buttered popcorn.

Chris: uhhhhh here’s to hoping for edge-of-your-seat thriller I guess?

Jack: I hope the brutal slasher where we’re the ones doing the slashing. Any other option seems too stressful.

Logan: A horror thriller where you’re not sure who you can trust and who will end up on top.

Ben: I’ll say edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Namrebeil: I think it would be interesting to see a comparison between this years’ offense and that of 2021. To me it feels like there are some similarities with mostly struggling to sustain drives and score in the red zone and generally getting points through explosive plays. Anyone else feeling that or just me?

Chris: Kinda yeah. I would describe them as “clearly should be better but things just keep sputtering out”.

Logan: I think we noted that above in an earlier question. We can’t seem to move the ball consistently in short spurts and just go for explosive plays. Maybe we should be looking for shorter passes underneath for consistent ball movement.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

Hope y’all are doing ok despite the tough loss on Saturday. Personally I think being disappointed in the football team getting a little old. Now that basketball season is here I’m looking forward to being disappointed in the basketball team.

My question this week is what games on the basketball schedule are you most looking forward to (if any)?

Side question, what all do y’all have planned for homecoming? I’m looking forward to going to the game, but late games make it tiring to spend all day on campus. Guess I’m getting old. Definitely gonna hang out with some old friends. Let me know what y’all got going on. Later,

Bob Evans

Ben: I’m not the biggest basketball guy, but I do like watching the in-state games, so I’ll say the Georgia Southern and UGA games.

Logan: definitely have the in state games highlighted. Penn State and Mississippi State should be fun out of conference games which will give us an idea of where we stand going into conference play.