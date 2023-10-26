Georgia Tech Football: Things I Think I Know - North Carolina

UNC does not play well against Georgia Tech

Not trying to jinx anything here, but North Carolina has floundered against Tech for quite some time now. UNC is 2-10 in its last 12 trips to Bobby Dodd and went winless here from 1997-2015. The last time the Tar Heels came to town they lost by a score of 45-22 in arguably the most solid performance of the Geoff Collins era. In our most recent encounter, the Jackets achieved a huge upset victory by defeating 13th-ranked UNC on their home turf. I think we can partially attribute that win to Josh Downs dropping the game-winning touchdown that landed right in his hands, but a win is a win regardless.

While I talked last week about how Bobby Dodd was cursed for us, it might be cursed for UNC as well. It’s homecoming and Halloween weekend, so anything is possible. I guess we will see who makes a haunted house out of Hyundai Field and who steps up to beat the curse.

Haynes King needs to play better

After three picks and only 204 yards against allegedly the worst secondary in the ACC, I think it is appropriate we ask more of our quarterback. On the season, eight of his nine interceptions have come on plays where he was not blitzed at all. These are just questionable throws that can be avoided. We have seen flashes of good performances from him, so we know he’s in there somewhere. King is our leading rusher with 372 yards, and he had a stellar 71-yard touchdown last weekend where he cooked the defense. We have seen him scramble and make plays, now he needs to improve his accuracy and keep the ball in our possession. I think he can do it, but I need to see it to believe it.

Injured key players will be back...hopefully

Offensive lineman Jordan Williams was only in for a few drives last week as his knee was still not 100%. He is feeling better and will be suited up this weekend, which is a great sign for the offensive line. We are significantly better when we have Williams in, as his talent and leadership play a big role in our offense as a whole.

Both Eric Singleton Jr. and Chase Lane being back will be key if we have a shot at beating UNC. Lane had a few snaps against Boston College, but he was not thrown into the deep end just yet. Singleton was reportedly sick and should be back on Saturday.

It’s Homecoming!

We are 54-18-1 in all-time homecoming games. I think this should convince you to show up, tailgate, and put butts in seats for a prime-time night game.

Also…

Mini 500 on Friday, Freshman Cake Race and Wreck Parade on Saturday. Come join the fun!

Go Jackets!