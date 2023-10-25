Yellow Jacket Roundup: How to Stay in Tune with Teams You Can’t Watch

The easiest, and by far the lamest, way for this column go would be to cut it off after a sentence and leave you all with a brazenly shameless plug for this site’s podcast, but I am neither so bold, nor so reductive.

The first programs that come to mind personally, when I think of teams that are trickier to follow, are the varsity swimming and diving programs. This probably should be considered an interesting take. After all, the swim and dive program consistently provides ACC Network Extra streams to its home meets, much like the men’s and women’s tennis teams and their similar streams on YouTube for most home matches. When considering a sport like golf, which has only rare television or streaming access, like the ACC Championship, NCAA Championship, or the exceedingly rare invitational — and we will get back to them momentarily — or cross country and track and field, of which live coverage is nearly nonexistent, it might be odd to start my mental list with the swim program.

I used to spend a lot of time at the pool. I mean, a lot of time at the pool. Sure, a good chunk of that time was in the water, but it was also elsewhere around the building, like organizing the club swim team’s storage unit or attending meetings. I admit, sometimes it was cool just to take a peek at the club’s national championship banner when they first put it up — I could not believe it was actually real. Over the years, I eventually found that just sitting in the pool press box, with its plentiful outlets and always-available countertop, saved me quite a bit of time looking for a study spot and walking around campus.

I spent a lot of time at the pool. Heck, I met my future wife at the pool.

I went to a lot of swim meets, out of interest and proximity, and because, for several years in a row, my friends and I were timers. A few years out, though the same conventional ways exist to watch the team there’s a distance that has set in, particularly now with most of the athletes near my time in school gone, but more so that there’s not the same proximity to make it to the Campus Recreation Center for a weekday meet, or something like that.

Am I arguing that, to create a following for a program that you might be interested in following, you need to spend years of your life in close proximity to the time largely by happenstance? No — that would be quite infeasible. What I do recommend, though, is trying to catch a team of interest in a live setting. For a lot of programs, that can be done with as little as a subscription that gets you ACC Network Extra, like YouTubeTV or ESPN+. First time volleyball, baseball, softball, or basketball viewers can expect commentary and score graphics, which help a lot with context. Of course, some games have a higher production quality than others, like conference games, but the professionals that reliably broadcast Tech teams do a great job providing context on players and coaches, in game decisions, and frequently have either longevity, experience playing the game, or both to provide helpful insight. For baseball, volleyball, and women’s basketball, the respective radio teams do phenomenal work, and having a Tech-centric perspective allows for a tremendous amount of not just sport-specific, but Tech-related insight.

I readily admit that other sports can be more challenging. Of course, a quality opponent or high-stakes match helps drive interest, or even the sheer odds that the event can be watched, and it only takes a brief turn backwards of the clock to prove that. Thinking back to June, golf-related discourse and content spiked rapidly thanks to the combination of championship stakes and a television stream for several events in a row. And yet, this uptick is for a team that has hardly spent more than a brief spell out of the top ten in the various golf polls and mathematical rankings in the past decade.

Tennis can prove tricky. There is understandably little public address content at matches, given the non-synchronous singles and doubles action, but there is a relatively detailed video board should you attend a match in person. Also of note, college tennis gets shockingly rowdy, which helps to get into the vibe of a match, as well as indicate when — and where, as multiple courts are in action — something of note is occurring. Between the two teams, there are dozens of home matches to potentially attend, in the event you happen to have time and are in the area. Even track and field has an annual pair meets during the outdoor season, and those usually span entire weekends, allowing for flexibility around another sporting event or occasion to be in town.

This really only leaves cross country, and I readily admit it can be tricky to get a sense for the dynamic of a team in this particular sport, given the dearth of both streaming options and home matches. This is where reading event box scores or results pages of new-to-you sports can be helpful, as well as ramblinwreck.com and other recaps. Come to think of it, reading box scores and results pages is a topic we will certainly be revisiting over the next few months. In addition to recaps and results, other sources of statistics, national or conference narratives, polls and rankings can be helpful, too. Sometimes, there is no single straightforward option, but between multiple sources, one can sense for the broader context.

During the pandemic lockdowns, I could not go to the pool. Instead, I picked up a tennis racket for the first time in years, traded in the suit and goggles for a pair of running shoes, and attempted to fight a general lack of any skill on the links, a sport that I previously had completely no experience playing, to get out and about. In hindsight, did attempting to play the sport provide any context to specific performances by Tech’s team? Nope.

At the very least, it did provide just a bit more perspective on the sport in general. And for that, I suppose I find useful, even when I post a 110 on the golf course or double fault away a point in tennis. But I certainly will be leaving the competing to the experts.

Event of the Week

Golf at the East Lake Cup: 10/30 through 11/1 — 3:00 PM, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, GA [Golf Channel]

I noted in the column that we would circle back on golf, and indeed, they are the event of the week. The East Lake Cup starts Monday, featuring a day of stroke play and two days of match play. With Tech set to face off against the other three Final Four finishers from this past season, the quality of competition could not be any better. Golf can be tricky to air due to the many holes and in simultaneous or near-simultaneous action, and it is a somewhat rare treat to find it on television. With the extremely high level of opposing talent on display, this is about as perfect a time to tune into Tech on the links as one can get.

Scoreboard

Swimming and Diving vs. Florida State (10/19): Men: L, 151.5-148.5 ; Women: L, 160-140

Volleyball vs. Duke (10/20): W, 3-1

Volleyball vs. North Carolina (10/22): W, 3-1

Women’s Tennis at ITA Regionals (10/19-10/23): Individual Competition, Full Results Here

