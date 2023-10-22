13 GT Volleyball finishes the weekend with 3-1 win over UNC

ATLANTA — #13 Georgia Tech Volleyball completed the weekend with two wins against North Carolina schools, winning today against the North Carolina Tar Heels 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17), moving to 17-3 on the season and 8-2 in ACC play, holding 4th place in the conference.

It was a highlight day for Tamara Otene who hit 23 kills to tie the most she has hit a Tech uniform, in addition to a game leading four blocks. Bianca Bertolino just barely squeaked out a double-double with 20 kills and 10 digs.

Liv Mogridge again warmed up with the team as she comes back from a knee injury today with her knee brace visible for the first time, but did not come out with the team for pre-game introductions for most of the first set. She eventually came back out in sweatpants and was visibly limping in between sets while the team swapped benches.

1st set

What impressed immediately at the beginning was how true to form Tech looked in their first few points. D’Amico’s setting was back to normal, and even without Mogridge, Tech was in system from the first point and didn’t need to warm into it, going up 5-2 early on a couple free hits. The whole set, Tech was swinging freely and everyone seemed to have more pace on their attacks.

During Larissa Mendes’ first time at the service line, she hit her serves with more pace than she has all season, landing one for an ace. An Otene ace then forced a UNC timeout with Tech up 9-3. Bertolino got to land one of her strongest kills of the season to put Tech up 11-4 that started a three point run. North Carolina’s bright spots came whenver Mabrey Shaffmaster could get a swing, which at one point got them a three point run but that was the only momentum they could muster. Tech cruised to a 25-15 set win after a Mendes kill.

2nd set (GT 1-0)

The Jackets again got a quick lead in the second set, going up 2-0 after an Otene block, and then 4-2 after she very smartly put an attack directly into the UNC block so it would deflect out of bounds. It stayed closer than comfortable over the next few points with service errors by Bertolino and Pimentel, keeping the gap at two points at 7-5. Bertolino recorded a block on the next point, which was followed by a Liz Patterson ace to double the lead at 9-5. Tech rode the momentum all the way through a Boezi free ball kill to go up 12-8 to force a UNC timeout. Tech won five of the next seven points, which included two errors by UNC and an Otene block forcing UNC’s second timeout down 17-11. Emotionally, the set was over by that point, as Tech cruised to a 25-16 set win.

3rd set (GT 2-0)

Bertolino set the tone on the first point, landing her first ace of the match and her 101st in her career (she reached 100 on Friday), which was followed up by two consecutive blocks (Boezi, Mendes), a rare sight this year for Tech. Only up one at 5-4, Collier successfully challenged for a missed net violation on UNC, shifting the score to 6-3 that became part of a 5-2 run, forcing UNCs first timeout down 10-5.

UNC followed with their best stretch of the match, winning seven of 11 points that forced Tech to call timeout up 14-11. That helped as Otene landed a thunderous kill out of the timeout to begin a stretch of trading points before UNC called their final timeout down 19-14. Tech won the race to 20 after Otene managed a good kill in system on Shaffmaster’s brutally fast serve, bu tfrom there it was all UNC. The Tar Heels won 11 of the next 15 points where Tech’s form slid both offensively and defensively while UNC played at a higher level to take the set 26-24. Notably D’Amico’s setting regressed during this stretch, impacting the number of quality chances Tech had to put the set away.

4th set (GT 2-1)

Tech came out playing the fourth set with a little extra force in their shots, knowing they blew the third set. Head Coach Michelle Collier opted for Heloise Soares at setter for the set after D’Amico’s regression. Otene landed three kills in four points to put Tech up 6-4 before Bertolino hit three of her own to stretch the lead to 10-7. Pierce got in the mix with a block assist and a kill to make it 14-9. The rest of the way besides one Otene error and a Claudio Pinheiro yellow card, Otene and Bertolino were utterly dominant, combining for 17 kills in the set where Tech hit .500 with 20 total kills. An Otene kill finished the match with a kill to win 25-17.

Game Leaders

Kills: Tamara Otene (GT) - 23

Assists: Zoe Behrednt (UNC) - 39

Digs: Paola Pimentel (GT) - 21

Points: Tamara Otene (GT) - 26

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): DeAndra Pierce - .600

Blocks: Tamara Otene (GT) - 4

Main Takeaway

I’m short on time so here’s my quick takeaway: Today was the “most normal” I’ve seen us play throughout all of ACC play. Even without Mogridge and a very sub-par day from Mendes (she hit six kills at 0.91), Tech had that rhythm we’ve seen when they’re at their best where any point could be a massive kill. It was huge to have D’Amico play like herself for the first 2.5 sets (and equally huge for Soares to fill in well in the 4th set). Next step is for her to complete a whole match without Collier feeling like she needs to be subbed out beyond when she utilizes a 6-2 formation.

Also, I’m worried we may not have Mogridge for longer than we may have guessed. Seeing how well she was moving at warmups on Friday, plus how long it had been since she was injured at VT (about 3-4 weeks), odds are it was a sprain. If she reaggravated it, at the very soonest I would guess she’ll be back in mid-November, but we will see.

#13 Georgia Tech Volleyball next plays on Friday, October 27 at Boston College at 7 p.m.

