13 GT Volleyball beats Duke 3-1

ATLANTA — To begin the latter half of the four-game homestand, #13 Georgia Tech Volleyball took care of the Duke Blue Devils 3-1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23) to move to 16-3 on the season and 7-2 in ACC play. The win comes after Tech was swept for the first time all season on Sunday against Miami.

Today saw the return of Bella D’Amico to the starting lineup at setter after coming off the bench for four games where freshman Heloise Soares started. D’Amico finished with a career high 20 digs. Liv Mogridge dressed to play for the first time in five games, but did not play.

The Jackets did not have the best offensive day, hitting only .219, including .128 in the second set, but had a great game from Larissa Mendes who hit a game-high 16 kills at .389 with only two errors. It was a welcome bounce back game after hitting a flat .000 with 26 attempts against Miami. Anna Boezi also had one of her best matches of the season, hitting six kills with five blocks.

1st set

Tech grabbed an early lead courtesy of four Duke errors to go up 6-2. A line shot by Tamara Otene, a free ball kill by Mendes, and a Bianca Bertolino block then powered a four point run to put Tech up 11-5. Errors continued to be the trend for Duke, as they finished the set with nine (five serving) while only recording seven kills. The Blue Devils hit -0.053 in the set as Tech rolled easily to a 25-10 set win that had Anna Boezi tied for the set lead in kills for the first time all season (three, tied with Otene).

2nd set (GT 1-0)

While starting the set with a Bertolino ace and Boezi getting in the action with a snap kill, Duke elevated their play and was much better about getting the Jackets out of system. Tech had a chance to ride some crowd energy after a very long point with outstreched digs by Paola Pimentel and Otene that set up a Pierce block, putting Tech up 6-5. But, Duke countered on the next point and continued on a three point run to go up 8-6. Tech swung back to take a 12-10 lead via Bertolino’s second ace of the match. Duke again crept in, going on a four point run to take a 15-14 lead. Tech was able to keep it close and take tiny leads, including getting to 20 first before Bertolino hit straight into a block to let Duke tie it. That enabled a three point Blue Devil run to go up 22-20. A setting error by D’Amico and a service error by Pimentel completed the set win for Duke, 25-23.

3rd set (1-1)

Tech utilized the extended break in between sets well, starting on a four point lead with a block and kill by Otene, then a Pimentel ace. After subbing in Lauren Sanden for Mendes, Tech picked up a little momentum with the added defense, but a service error by Otene killed what was beginning to feel like another good run, stalling at 7-3. Duke clawed back in to shrink the Jacket lead to 8-6.

Here, Tech found their first set form again, going on a 7-0 run that included two quality kills by Mendes and an ace by D’Amico to put Tech up 15-6. The lead reached 10 points at 19-9 after Otene hit her fastest kill of the match (we still await exit velo stats in volleyball). Duke went on a three point run to at least put a little bit of pressure on Tech and forced a timeout, but Tech was easily able to finish things 25-15.

4th set (2-1 GT)

The fourth began tight and stayed tight the whole way. After a 3-3 tie, Tech got ahead 6-4 via multiple Duke service errors, but Duke kept the pressure on, tying it at 10. At most, Tech led by two as there were eleven ties in the set all the way from 1-1 to 23-23,

The Jackets had a three point run that put them up 14-12, and kept the lead at two at 15-13 in part from Mendes picking up steam with a couple kills. Duke tied it at 15, and it was tied 17-17 before Tech’s second three point run put them up 20-17 and burned a Duke timeout.

Out of the timeout, we nearly saw Pimentel perform another kick dig, but the miss and a Emma Worthington ace prompted Collier to call timeout. Tech then was blocked on the next two points, giving Duke a 21-20 lead, forcing Tech’s final timeout. Duke scored the next two points to go up 23-20 on a six point run, stopped by a Bertolino kill.

Thankfully, it was Bertolino’s turn at the service line. Her first serve set up an easy kill for herself, which she followed up with an ace, and then all of Otene, Bertolino, and Mendes landed kills to finish a five-point run to win the fourth set and the match 25-23.

Game Leaders

Kills: Larissa Mendes (GT) - 16

Assists: Bella D’Amico (GT) - 33

Digs: Paola Pimentel (GT) - 25

Points: Bianca Bertolino (GT) - 19

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): Larissa Mendes (GT) - .389

Blocks: Lizzie Fleming (Duke) - 7

Takeaways

Still things to clean up : I couldn’t help but notice today that time and time again Michelle Collier and Claudio Pinhero were finding little things on most of the points they wanted to see the team get better on. Whether it be the force on a running dig or footwork or positioning, you name it, Tech did not play perfectly clean volleyball today. Even with a great games from Mendes and Boezi, Bertolino and Otene still had off nights, hitting .167 and .146 respectively. In ACC play, it’s becoming more common to not see all three of Tech’s outside hitters playing well all at the same time.

: I couldn’t help but notice today that time and time again Michelle Collier and Claudio Pinhero were finding little things on most of the points they wanted to see the team get better on. Whether it be the force on a running dig or footwork or positioning, you name it, Tech did not play perfectly clean volleyball today. Even with a great games from Mendes and Boezi, Bertolino and Otene still had off nights, hitting .167 and .146 respectively. In ACC play, it’s becoming more common to not see all three of Tech’s outside hitters playing well all at the same time. D’Amico back in starting lineup: Bella D’Amico looked much more polished compared to her play that had her on the bench for a couple weeks. Collier noted in my interview last week with her that not having D’Amico on the floor removes one of Tech’s best leaders, so not only is it good that she’s back in form to the point Collier trusts her to start, it also is huge that her maturity and leadership are on the court point by point. She wasn’t flawless tonight, but thankfully we have games against Duke and North Carolina for her to level up before the gauntlet of November.

Bella D’Amico looked much more polished compared to her play that had her on the bench for a couple weeks. Collier noted in my interview last week with her that not having D’Amico on the floor removes one of Tech’s best leaders, so not only is it good that she’s back in form to the point Collier trusts her to start, it also is huge that her maturity and leadership are on the court point by point. She wasn’t flawless tonight, but thankfully we have games against Duke and North Carolina for her to level up before the gauntlet of November. Hard to get a complete game: Now, and asterisk here, I’m not sure Tech will ever play a complete game without Liv Mogridge. She is a foundational component of their success that has not been fully replaced by the tag team of Anna Boezi, DeAndra Pierce, and Kali Engeman. It affects how the offense runs, it affects how teams attack Tech, and that’s meant many more points where Tech is out of system and having to rely on career performances defensively to get out of jams. If Tech had to go to five sets again tonight, that would’ve been brutal. Getting out in four was the worst case scenario win that would’ve had me satisfied. Of note, Duke has received votes in the poll this season (thanks to T.J. Stricklin for that note).

#13 Georgia Tech Volleyball next plays on Sunday, October 22 in O’Keefe Gymnasium at 1 p.m. against North Carolina on ACCN. If you see me in a blue Newport Folk Festival hat, come say hi!

