Georgia Tech Football: Staff Predictions - Boston College

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 34-31.

The only reason I have this as close as I do is because Georgia Tech has struggled against the run and especially quarterbacks who can run. BC’s quarterback runs the ball well, but Tech has no business losing this one.

Maggie Scroggs

Georgia Tech wins 28-24.

Haynes King has a good game and the defense looks decent. We play well enough to pull it off.

Logan Sandor

Georgia Tech wins 31-21.

This game is going to be a mess that could go either way. We historically struggle with scrambling QBs. I think we will win on the power of our offense but it will be a bumpy ride that will give plenty of fans anxiety.

Jeff Cramer

Georgia Tech wins 31-17.

Boston College comes to Atlanta with a small winning streak against Virginia and Army where they won both 27-24. The Eagles got the benefit of a bye along with Georgia Tech. A big key for Georgia Tech this weekend would be getting back OL Jordan Williams. He has been out for the Bowling Green and Miami games and the offense hasn’t been as productive without him. If he can get Tech back on track then this will be the second-best offense Boston College has seen all season besides FSU. Boston College will get some yards but Georgia Tech will give us a somewhat less stressful win this week.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 31-21.

I remain in search of a game where Tech puts everything together - offense and defense. I believe we have seen great performances from the respective sides of the ball, and they have shown general tenacity in most games, which gives a lot to like. However, if there’s a game to get everything put together, it is against this BC team coming off both a bye and a solid road win (however odd it had to occur). I think, all things said and done, Tech has a very reasonable chance at a win, and I think two scores would be a reasonable result, should that come to pass.

Jack Purdy

Georgia Tech wins 25-14.

Serious defensive improvements were made against Miami. I’m really curious to see how they look with a week off plus playing at home. Containing Castellanos will do a lot, so if they’ve game-planned well for him, I think we can do well.