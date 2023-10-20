Georgia Tech Football 2023 - Opponent Q&A: Boston College

The Q&A returns today with a chat with Kieran Wilson of SBN’s Boston College blog, BCInterruption. With both teams entering the game at 3-3, this is a must-win game for each team’s respective bowl hopes. Stay tuned for Kieran’s thoughts on Jeff Haffley, the Eagle’s ceiling this year, and his thoughts on BC’s biggest rivals.

I need to go ahead and confess to not watching a Boston College game in a while. The Eagles come into this game at 3-3, the same as the Yellow Jackets. What’s the ceiling for the team this year? Is a bowl game an expectation or a nice-to-have? The strength of schedule for the rest of the season doesn’t seem too intimidating.

If you asked the team, they might say that a bowl game was the expectation the whole year. But personally, if they make it to a bowl game I would be very surprised and I think that would make it a good, borderline great, year for Jeff Hafley, who looked like he might be fired earlier in the season. Now, that could still happen because this team has been pretty undisciplined and inconsistent, and they sort of lucked into having a talent like Thomas Castellanos manning the offense. You made an astute point about their schedule for the rest of the season, and seeing as they only have to win three more games, I do see a path to a bowl game for the Eagles. They should absolutely beat a pretty awful UCONN team, which leaves five more opportunities for BC to grab two wins. I think all the rest of their games are essentially toss-ups, except for their season finale against Miami. I think it’ll probably come down to how they fare against GT and Virginia Tech.

Castellanos rushed for 4 TDs against Army last week, including the late, game winner. Is he more of a threat with his legs than through the air? His completion percentage isn’t great, but he has 10 passing TDs to 5 INTs. He’s also taken 9 sacks at the midway point of the season. Is he scrambling due to seeing openings, or is it more from the pass rush getting home more often than the Eagles would like?

Honestly, I think he’s equally potent running and throwing the ball, he’s just proven more with his legs so far. I can recall a few times when I was impressed with his ability to throw the deep ball, but I think part of the reason he hasn’t had more success passing has to do with BC’s wide receivers. They no longer have Zay Flowers, (although seeing him and Castellanos on the same team would be pretty fun), so the Eagles’ wide receiver corps has been lackluster. If Castellanos had more reliable pass catchers, I think he’d be seen as a better passing. Although I will admit, he’s not the most accurate QB I’ve ever seen either. BC’s offense line has improved compared to last season, but it’s also not up to the standard that BC has established in the past. So yes, the offensive line is partly to blame for those nine sacks, but so is Castellanos’ propensity for scrambling.

3. With Haffley entering his third year at the helm, how is the fanbase feeling about that hire? Is the program trending in the right direction? What does he need to improve on?

I have a feeling that most BC fans are either ambivalent about Hafley or would rather see him gone. He hasn’t delivered any great wins or prized recruits, and he isn’t the most inspiring coach in interviews either. I will be the first to admit, the head coaching job at BC is not a job I envy. The Northeast can be a bit of a recruiting desert, and it’s pretty hard to lure players from the South or the sunny West Coast over to chilly Chestnut Hill. So, while Hafley hasn’t succeeded as people hoped he would, part of the problem is baked into the job and BC’s physical location. If they had some crazy rich NIL collective, that would really help attract better talent, but that isn’t the case (yet, at least). If Hafley can luck into some diamond in the rough, or get much better at developing the guys he has, then maybe BC can consistently be a seven- to eight-win team every year, but I’m not sure that’s realistic at the moment.

4. The Boston College of old was known for a tough-as-nails defense that was tough to run against. Who are you defensive standouts this year? Who should we be looking out for in the GT offensive backfield?

Super senior Vinny DePalma is the defense’s best player and he’s one of the team’s most important leaders. He’s leading the team in tackles and helps get everybody lined up and sorted out before each play. Neto Okpala, Shittah Sillah, and Donovan Ezeiruaku are tied for the team lead in sacks with three, and I can see any of those guys busting up run plays against GT this weekend.

5. Who would you say is BC’s biggest rival, either in or out of the conference? And does that change between football and basketball?

Well, if we were talking about hockey or academics, then I would say Boston University without a doubt. But football and basketball are different stories because usually, rivalries sprout up between teams that are both good at the same time and play often. Unfortunately, neither BC football nor basketball has been competitive in a while, which makes it hard for me to point out specific teams. I would say Notre Dame is probably one in both sports because of the shared Catholic background and academic rigor. I think you could probably throw Harvard in there as well because of their presence in Boston, even if BC doesn’t play them as often as they do in hockey.

6. And finally, how does this game play out? The Yellow Jackets are about a 5 point favorite, according to Vegas - do the Eagles cover or win outright?

The thing about this BC team that continues to befuddle me is their inconsistency. I could easily see Thomas Castellanos run rampant over the Yellow Jackets and lead BC to a 10+ point win. But I could also see BC struggle to put together drives on offense and commit too many penalties to keep the game close. Ultimately I think the real result will end up somewhere in the middle and 5 points is probably about right. I’d like to be more optimistic though, so I’ll say: BC 31 - GT 27.

Thanks again to Kieran for taking the time to answer our questions. You can check out my end of the Q&A over at BCI right here.

We’ll see you at Bobby Dodd at noon on Saturday. Go Jackets!