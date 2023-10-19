Georgia Tech Football: Snarky Preview - Boston College

By some minor miracle, Tech made it through the first half of the season without having a single game in the early Saturday slot. Alas, that streak will come to an end this weekend, so join us for what we west coasters call a “breakfast game” as the Jackets resume ACC play against our northernmost conference foe, Boston College.

It’s fun to think back on the state of college football ~15 years ago, because BC was 1) actually, consistently good, even for a couple years after Matt Ryan’s departure, and 2) responsible for one of the most iconic ACC images ever: the overhead shot of a borderline-empty stadium in Tampa in 2008. The ACC, having failed to achieve the previously-presumed-to-be-inevitable FSU-Miami title game matchup for a fourth straight year, now got to enjoy a second straight game between BC and Virginia Tech in a stadium that was over 700 miles from each of the participating schools.

But that was a different time. Now the ACC title game is a packed house every year in Charlotte, and... okay fine, we don’t have to pretend that’s what we’re talking about. (But it should be noted that attendance has been markedly better since the league knelt down to catch its breath and stopped pretending Miami is of any consequence.)

BC last won more than seven games in 2009. Shortly before that, they fired the previous coach (the last guy who won them 10+ games) for something truly atrocious: interviewing for an NFL job. They spent seven years in seven-win purgatory under Steve Addazio, whose entire playbook may or may not have consisted solely of dive plays—but at least their guys were dudes that whole time. And they’ve spent the last four with Jeff Hafley, the former Ohio State DC who seemed like a good hire at the outset, but... well, let’s just say Iowa fans would feel very comfortable watching any of BC’s recent offenses.

BC does have a fun QB now in Thomas Castellanos, who shares a last name with the Phillies outfielder best known for hitting home runs at very inappropriate moments. Any BC touchdowns would, of course, be inappropriate on Saturday, but it’s probably best to plan for a few happening. As for how many to plan for... that depends on what comes out of the random number generator that is Tech football this weekend.

This is a key game that Tech needs to win to retain any hope of bowl eligibility. (Which is only in the cards because a man named Mario refused to bend the knee in what I can only assume was an ambitious Nintendo/GoT crossover.) It’s good, then, that the Jackets enter as a slight favorite at home. But this is the ACC, where, to quote the immortal Randy Savage, nothing means nothing. It should make for a compelling game.