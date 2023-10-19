Mailbag 10/19

GT_life: With our W/L record basically alternating every week this season that has Tech winning all the games we shouldn’t and losing all the games we should win. So, what i’m asking is would u rather take all the unexpected wins and lose all the games we should win or the other way around?

Jack: Great question. Taking the context of Tech football right now, I think we’d more satisfied with losing all the game we should lose, because at the very least that would feel like progress. When we have teams like South Carolina State and VMI (next year) on the schedule, those would sting so badly that we could never convince ourselves that the wins against big teams were legit. But, it could mean we beat UGA!

Chris: I’d rather win the games we should win and lose the ones we should lose; predictability and consistency are two things we’ve been lacking forever and I really want them back.

Logan: Going into this year, if memory serves, we were favored in 3 out of our 12 games. If I am to take your question at face value then that would mean we would end the season 9-3 if we won every game we weren’t “expected to win”. Of course I would take that in the short term. My answer only really works when GT is expected to lose most of their games, so if we ever plan to be a consistently good team we need to work on beating the teams we should win against. Long term, winning the expected games is the better policy.

Jake: I would much rather have the steady floor of predictability. I would also say that nothing is a given, which is why they play the games. So maybe me saying predictability isn’t even a fair thing to ask? Now I am thinking myself in knots.

Ben: I think that would be incredibly maddening. As the others have mentioned, I think I would rather have the steady floor, but at the same time, which one is more impactful for me: a win over Miami or a loss to Bowling Green? At this point, we can point to BG as a fluke, but if that continues, that becomes a concerning trend.

Carter: As fun as the Miami win was, especially in contrast to the BG game the previous Saturday, I don’t think Georgia Tech football putting us through such things is great for our mental health.

LikeIWasSaying: Favorite former BC football player? Doug Flutie, Matt Ryan, Mathias Kiwanuka, Luke Kuechly, Mark Herzlich, Andre Williams, Bill Romanowski, Name That Hasselbeck…

Jack: Matt Ryan and it ain’t even close. My foundational NFL memories are all focused on him. I will always have his jersey in some form or another. Go Falcons.

Chris: Yeah, probably Matt Ryan. I do have a box of Flutie Flakes back home though.

Logan: I think any Falcons fan will likely pick Matt Ryan. Even though Kuechly did not have as long of a career as most hoped I was a big fan of watching what he did on the field.

Jake: I’m thinking Romanowski. But I am not particularly passionate about that pick, either.

Ben: Matt Ryan for me. I really came into my Falcons fandom in the leadup to 2008, so he’s one of my favorite all-time players.

GTBuzzed: Thinking about how the GT secondary covered Van Dyke... I recall that advanced stats attribute turnovers to a degree of luck. I can see the point for unforced fumbles, or maybe fumbles in general (funny shaped ball), but it doesn’t make sense for interceptions. We know bad QBs consistently throw more INTs. Good defenses consistently put their coverage in position for PBUs and therefore INTs. Is “consistency” a perception that doesn’t show up statistically? Why is it broadly called “luck”?

Chris: I’ll let the stats guys speak more confidently, but my guess would be that there’s still a decent amount of randomness/luck involved with interceptions. E.g. a bad QB may be almost guaranteed to throw one pick a game, but throwing it on their own 25 vs their opponent’s 25 makes a huge difference in the effects. I’m honestly not sure though, it’s a good question.

Jake: Not necessarily a direct answer to the question, but I do think it is important to consider that Van Dyke hadn’t thrown many turnovers going into that game. Something I personally think about with regards to that INT luck is that, sure, a whole bunch of things like positioning, timing, and weather (what if they ball is really slippery?) have to align for one to happen, but it probably is not a coincidence either that Van Dyke has thrown 5 INTs in the previous two weeks against what are certainly much better defenses than he has previously faced.

Ben: That’s why getting too many turnovers negatively impacts PGWE. Although you are correct that worse quarterbacks generally throw more interceptions and better defenses generally intercept the ball more, it’s tough to go into a game and say X player will throw 3 picks or X defense will cause 5 turnovers. Teams are expected to turn the ball over a certain amount of times in each game, but generally, it’s based on luck. This article gets really in-depth about it at the NFL level: https://harvardsportsanalysis.org/2014/10/how-random-are-turnovers/. You can also get a brief explanation from Bill C here: https://www.footballstudyhall.com/2018/2/2/16963820/college-football-advanced-stats-glossary#:~:text=worse%20than%20average.-,Turnovers%20Luck,-Presented%20in%20Points

TheCalvinist: Would you rather fight 100 Yellow Jacket-sized eagles, or 1 eagle sized Yellow Jacket?

Jack: Does it matter? I feel like the human dies 100/100 times in these scenarios. The eagle sized yellow jacket would truly be horrifying. At least with the yellow jacket-sized eagles, the talons will be so small that they can’t grab too much. Plus, it wouldn’t be an actual sting if they got their claws in you. You know what, 100 yellow jacket-sized eagles please.

Chris: An eagle sized yellow jacket is TERRIFYING.

Logan: Is it just me bare handed? Do I get a weapon? I guess it doesn’t change my answer. My odds are better against the yellow jacket sized eagles since the reduced size of their talons would make it more difficult to significantly harm me. Worst case I’ll get some bad scratches but eventually I’ll take them all out with little chance they kill me. As for the eagle sized yellow jacket, well I’ve seen what yellow jackets can do against similar sized spiders so I don’t like my odds against them if they’re near me size.

Jake: The eagle-sized yellow jacket is pure nightmare fuel. At least I can handle some of the tiny eagles with a fly swatter. I think I’d take that, then.

Ben: Am I given anything to fight either group? Unless I have a decently sized weapon, I would probably go for the Yellow Jacket-sized Eagles. Yes, there are more, but I don’t think I could do anything against an Eagle-sized Yellow Jacket.

TheCalvinist: Do we have any idea when the ACC is going to release an updated schedule for the 2024 football season

Chris: I feel like I’ve seen nothing about this.

Logan: Once they’re sure no more realignment is on the horizon… so I wouldn’t expect it to be anytime soon.

Jake: They certainly cannot use the old one, that’s for sure.

Ben: I’m not holding my breath anytime soon.

BillOBrienEnthusiast: Pumpkin Spice Spam or Pumpkin Spice Kale Chips?

Jack: Can we incinerate both of these?

Chris: If I’m forced to choose I guess I’ll go kale chips.

Logan: I don’t know why people hate on Spam, I think pumpkin spice spam could be good.

Jake: Pumpkin spice spam sounds pretty good actually. I think spam could be the next Brussels sprouts - it’s actually kind of good when cooked right.

Ben: Pumpkin Spice Spam probably works really well. I don’t know how to make spam, but if I did, I would try making Pumpkin Spice Spam to see how it goes.

TkTheGoat: What’s the worst win-loss record a team can have and still have a player on that team win the Heisman?

So like if a QB had record-breaking stats against Power 5 competition but his team went like 6-6 or 5-7 could he still win the Heisman?

Jack: Interesting. In pro sports, every MVP equivalent at least makes the playoffs. With the playoff expanding, I feel like that rule could begin to apply in college football. I could see at worst a 9-win team making it? Most if not all the 9-win teams at least get ranked. That feels like a fair minimum for a Heisman to have at least accomplished.

Chris: Hmm good question. Google tells me only one player has ever won on a losing team, in 1956. In the modern era it seems doubtful for anyone on a team below 9-ish wins; we’ve already seen that tons of voters don’t pay attention to west coast games so I doubt many are paying attention to non-top programs.

Logan: It’s not going to happen. The player in question would need to have stats heads and tails above every other player in the country for this to even be plausible. I think part of the consideration for the Heisman is your team’s overall record because there are so many players putting up great stats week to week across college football. If you can’t lead your team to victory consistently then voters can find talented players on teams with better records. I suppose it could work for a defensive player or Non-QB candidate because they aren’t guaranteed to see the ball every play, but if a QB is putting up insane numbers but not getting their team wins then they will not be getting many votes.

Ben: The Heisman goes to the best quarterback on the best team. It no longer goes to non-QBs, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Carter: Hey y’all, Carter here with the fun CFB history: only one player has ever won the Heisman playing for a team that finished with a losing record. That was Paul Hornung in 1956, whose Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished 2-8. Yes, I’m just as surprised as you are that Notre Dame is associated with this.

Frodo Swagginz: What’s your go-to concession stand food(s)? In general and at Bobby-Dodd?

Chris: I love a soft pretzel and I have a compulsive need to get a souvenir cup everywhere I go.

Logan: love a good hotdog.

Jake: In general, the Wrigley hotdog (with their grilled onions being a slightly un-traditional Chicago dog topping) is my platonic ideal. If not, I’ll have whatever the local bun+meat combo (with a bias towards sausage) is the local specialty. In Cincinnati, this resulted in me having a delightful mettwurst. At BDS, well, I guess Sonny’s behind section 111 will do, because we don’t really have an equivalent.

Carter: I rarely get concessions at sporting events, but when I do, I’m always looking for what is unique at the venue I’m at. (The United Center in Chicago does a great Italian beef sandwich, and that was on the 300 level!) I do have a story about getting peanuts at a Colorado Rapids game that I am not going to tell on this web site.

gtbadcarma: If you look purely at the numbers, put simply, Offense good, defense very bad. Most people echo this opinion but is this really fair? I use the Wake win and the Miami win, IMO, as examples where the defense, 3 interceptions in each game, bailed out a sputtering offense that has a lot of 3 or 4 and outs and in opportune turnovers (defense held Miami to 3 points with the ball starting on the 14).

Chris: I think the defense has definitely had its moments, but broadly speaking it’s been bad. Similarly, the offense has had plenty of bad stretches but it’s still overall performing decently. Each has ups and downs, but holistically I think its fair to say the offense has been the strength and the defense had been the weakness.

Logan: I’m not sure how to quantify what is fair or not with peoples’ perception of our offense or defense. My take would be that in the big games we won against Miami and Wake Forest both sides of the ball had big contributions. Stats are what they are, but our defense has shown they don’t need to be the best in the country as long as they make big plays when it’s needed.

Jake: I think they both could be good, but I also don’t think Tech as a team has really put together a complete game yet.

Ben: I think the offense has taken advantage of playing some bad defenses, which has helped Georgia Tech put up some pretty big numbers. I imagine that’s also probably why Haynes King is not garnering as much attention. He hasn’t been able to put up a strong performance against a good defense. As far as the defense, it absolutely was dreadful for the first part of the season. Things seemed a little better against Miami, but I’m curious to see how it improves over the course of the season.

Jellopacket98: Do GT fans still hate Georgia so much that we’d take 1-11 as long as we beat UGA, or has the gap between us become so wide that we don’t care as much anymore and just hope we keep it close?

Chris: I personally would not take that deal.

Logan: Is the other option we don’t know what our record would be but we have a guaranteed loss to uga? I’d take that deal. If we go 0-11 then come in and ruin uga’s playoff chances right at the end of the season, that’s beautiful. I would feel like real crap up till we beat them though.

Jake: No chance would I take that deal. Give me the odds and a chance, however small, to be 11-0 going into that game, it feels like a better deal.

Ben: I would rather go 11-1 with that one loss being to Georgia. Generally, I don’t care much what UGA does.

Carter: As someone who is always rooting for chaos in college football, I would probably never shut up about a Georgia Tech team that was truly horrendous but somehow beat Georgia anyway.

Yeller Bug: What is Duke doing that makes their Defense so good? It’s not like their roster is full of NFL prospects.

Ben: Duke’s defense has been surprisingly good. They are currently giving up nearly -0.3 EPA/dropback, which is [Foreigner] ridiculous. That’s fifth-best in the country. Part of why they have been so good is from not playing a ton of good teams. They have wins over Clemson (who has been very down this year), Lafayette, Northwestern, UConn, and NC State (which might be their most impressive win). They also have a loss to Notre Dame, which is impressive because they only gave up 21 points. Notre Dame’s offense has been really good this season, and Duke stifled it. I haven’t watched any of their games, so I can’t point to what specifically they are doing, but I imagine a lot of it is coaching and development.

Submitted via email: How much better can this offense get once everyone is healthy? Part of me feels like this offense isn’t quite at full strength yet. Who’s gonna have the greatest impact coming back from injury?

Chris: As far as this season goes I think we can get a bit better but we’re probably pretty close to the ceiling. The interesting thing is where we can get to next season.

Logan: If there is going to be improvement it will be around the run game. We have struggled to get things going on the ground, but that’s about the only place we’ve had consistent struggles. I think we will see player improvements over time, but overall this is what your offense is going to look like.

Ben: As Logan said, the improvement will be in the run game. Jordan Williams should be back for the Boston College game. Prior to his injury, he was very important in run blocking, so it will be nice to have him back.

Submitted via email: What are your thoughts on the 2 point conversion? Seems most teams fail more than succeed - which only puts more pressure on them later in the game. I say kick it and take my guaranteed 1 point every time

Ben: I almost have the opposite take. I would rather teams go for 2 every time. Let’s see the pressure!

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

Hope y’all are doing well. I’ll cut straight to the question. How would rank the remaining games on the schedule in terms of importance? I suppose we could just say all of them are a 10 as we need every win we can get, but do any games stand out as games we need to win in your mind?

Have a nice rest of the week guys,

The Space Duck

Jack: It’s a little bit of a cop out, but the next one is always the most important. In this case Boston College really is a must win we want to get to a bowl. We can’t lose this game and have a realistic chance down the line.

Chris: BC and Virginia are must-wins in my mind. I’d throw in Syracuse as “the most likely sixth win and therefore important”.

Logan: BC and UVA are important because we can’t afford to lose those if we plan to make a bowl game.

I think UNC is important because it is homecoming so that would be a nice one to be competitive in to build fan confidence.

Syracuse and Clemson are important because we’ll need to win one of those to make a bowl game.

uga is important because I hate them with the burning fury of a thousand suns.

so every game is important. Can’t really rank them, they’re all at 10/10 on the importance scale. And Jack thought his answer was a cop out.

Ben: I’m not super concerned about every single game, so I’ll say this. Tech needs to win the games it should. It cannot have a repeat of the Bowling Green game.