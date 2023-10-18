Yellow Jacket Roundup - Asking For Greatness From the Already Very Good

Greetings, reader! Welcome to the first edition of a renewed and revamped version of Yellow Jacket Roundup. Here at From the Rumble Seat, our baseball and non-revenue sports staff is growing in new and exciting ways, and with it, we are refreshing the method in which we deliver some of our content. For results news, we will aim to provide weekend- or week-based recaps for sports like volleyball, women’s basketball, and softball, at the very least. I might eventually rename the column. But for now, I have written a column called “Yellow Jacket Roundup” for a long time, and change is sometimes hard.

In the spirit of Yellow Jacket Roundup, for tennis, swimming and diving, track and field, cross country and golf scores, you will find them here, as well as the regularly scheduled content. In the future, expect weekly insights into a current narrative from Tech sports, likely from outside the realm of football, our staff’s game, match, or invite of the week, and other news, notes, and recurring themes. As always, if there is particular coverage or topics of interest, feel free to leave a comment or email us at fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com.

I would say I grew up in a very sports-centric household, yet, since coming to Atlanta to begin my Tech journey, I have been exposed to a number of sports that never previously crossed my radar. Be they Tech sports, like women’s volleyball or men’s golf, or otherwise, like soccer by way of Atlanta United or Formula 1, I found that, despite my deep exposure to things like baseball, basketball, and hockey, there is a very wide world of sports, and it can be very challenging to dive in for the first time. This remains true even in cases where good coverage or content exists. To borrow a phrase, every column is someone’s first.

The goal with this column is to peer into the narratives behind sports that might not always be first on the list for most Tech fans. Looking back on the sports journey I have been on over the past seven years, I will say that the thing that did the most for me in getting invested in sports in which I previously had no concept of, it was one thing that truly got me hooked into the new sport — the stories. This, it must be said, is more than a piece of written content or the path of game-by-game results throughout a season. Rather, the narratives — the why behind what happens on the field or the court — are where I found my intrigue deepening from cursory following into a passion. This includes things like personnel moves or strategy, sure, but as any longtime follower of From the Rumble Seat content knows, it extends into the longer arcs of history, narratives, and years of development and interpersonal dynamics that are where sports transcend a result at the end of the day and start to reflect on the culture and character of a group or a region.

All that to say, this column aims to be an additional lens through which to view Tech’s many sports that don’t play in front of a tens of thousands of fans on a given weekend. The aim is to spill some pixels on a team you might encounter when they have a significant upset, win a tournament, or, most likely, play against — or defeat — the school in Athens.

Perhaps no team better epitomizes this “known-but-hazy” level of existence than Georgia Tech Volleyball.

One could argue with some merit that the so-called golden age of Tech volleyball stretched from 2000 to 2004. In this five year span, Tech won the ACC Tournament once, the ACC regular season three times, and made it to the NCAA tournament four times, including Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen finishes. In the period, Tech went 138-33 (.807), including 69-11 (.863) in conference play and 67-7 (.905) at home, received their highest-ever Coaches Poll ranking, spending three straight weeks at #4 in 2003, and piled up an impressive stack of individual and team awards. After being ranked in the preseason poll in the fall of 2005, Tech would not glimpse the poll again for a decade and a half, when the reigning National Invitational Volleyball Championship winners slotted into the week one COVID-shortened Top 15 poll after a 1-1 weekend at Miami. They have been included in every edition of the poll since.

And therein lies the premise of this week’s column.

Tech volleyball spent a while in the wilderness. Like most sports teams, the end of a period of relative strength did not come all at once. Tech even made the NCAA tournament one more time in 2009, the third season in a row in which Tech lost just 10 games, before settling into a six year span towards the bottom of an expanded ACC table. A coaching change followed the 2013 season in which Tech posted a 12-20 record that remains their worst season since 1990, essentially representing the entirety of the modern era of the program, considering that 1990 season marked the seventh in a row that the Jackets went winless in ACC play, racking up an all-time 0-46 record in conference matches in their tenure as members to that point.

The 2023 edition of the Tech volleyball program marks the tenth since that fateful coaching change in which Tech brought in Michelle Collier to helm the team. Collier was both the indoor and beach volleyball head coach at Jacksonville at the time she was hired and, in her playing days, she put together a tenure at South Florida that made her the greatest player in the history of the program.

After the change, it took Tech two years of rebuilding and retooling before bursting onto the scene in fall 2016 with a revitalizing 24-8 campaign, though one that resulted in what is perhaps the biggest tournament-season snub across all Tech sports. Despite losing only to tournament teams, including regional hosts Michigan and Kansas State in the non-conference slate, twice each to North Carolina and Pittsburgh and once to Florida State in the ACC, in addition to the Sun Belt champions, Coastal Carolina, the Jackets were weighed down by a weak conference, as the ACC was the seventh strongest in the sport that year, behind the rest of the Power 5, the WCC, and the Mountain West. They also were not helped by the fact that they mostly took care of business against weaker opponents, with no notable marquee wins to boost their RPI.

Tech backslid in 2017. To say it was in part due to the loss of attacker Teegan van Gunst, named as an All-American and HuskerGeek’s ACC Player of the Year, would be an understatement. This is where I find one can start drawing parallels to the current Tech team. Per HuskerGeek’s WPA, a metric allowing the comparison of additive value represented by players of different positions, in different facets of the game, and across different seasons, van Gunst accounted for 31.9 WPA in 2016, essentially running the lion’s share of the offense through her, as 18.5 of that WPA is attributable to offense. The only other seasons that approach the numbers posted by van Gunst since the advent of HuskerGeek WPA in 2011 are Marianna Brambilla’s 29.5 WPA 2018 season, which was notably her freshman campaign before the addition of Julia Bergmann to the talented but young outside hitter tandem of Brambilla and Mikaila Dowd, as well as van Gunst herself in 2015, when she recorded a 27.2 WPA campaign.

This could certainly be framed as an argument that last season, not the current season, could have been a 2017-esque rebuilding year, considering the departure of Brambilla. Sure, losing the team’s star is one thing, but Tech lost a staggering 89.6 WPA from 2016 to 2017 from its four highest-contributing departures, with Annika van Gunst, London Ackermann, and Rebecca Martin also finishing their time on the Flats. Georgia Tech is now, I would argue, at a point where they are reloading with reasonable talent about as efficiently as they are shedding it due to graduations, as Tech has managed to follow up losing 46.3 WPA from their top four departures following the Elite Eight season in 2021 with a 2022 season in which they spent the entire campaign ranked, narrowly missed hosting an NCAA regional site, and promptly lost another 43.7 WPA to graduation and transfers following their Round of 32 exit.

Just shy of halfway through the 2023 ACC slate, Tech currently sits in fourth in the conference standings with a 6-2 record, a game behind Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. The NCAA’s RPI has Tech slotted in at 12th in the nation, while the Coaches Poll has the Jackets at 13th. Despite that, the premise of the column remains — is it unreasonable to ask for more from a team which is already extremely good? With just three losses on the year, having notched a number of top-15 caliber wins, and in strong position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Tech has been assembling a strong resume. This team, by most means, is having an enviable season. The losses to a tournament-quality Miami team and a title-contending Pitt are both certainly understandable, given the context.

And yet, Tech lost their most-attended home game ever to the one school that lives rent free in the minds of the fanbase, while the team also feels slotted firmly behind Louisville and Pitt in the conference pecking order.

All that to say, there is no clear or simple answer to the question. When considering the turnover of high-volume contributors over the past two offseasons — cornerstones the current run was built on like Brambilla, Bergmann, Dowd, Erin Moss, Breland Morrissette, Matti McKissock, Maddie Tippett, and Kayla Kaiser — it is a testament to domestic and international high school recruiting, key portal additions, and player development that Tech remains the program that it is. There are three critical games remaining against Louisville and Pitt, including two at O’Keefe Gymnasium, as well as a rematch against Miami in Coral Gables. Tech, with a bit of hope that Florida State takes a loss, can still stake a claim to a conference championship this year, if they hold serve the rest of the way, so to speak. It comes down to in-game execution and adjustments, some challenge luck and strategy, and recovery of key injuries, particularly with regards to Tech’s current biggest gap, their mission-critical starting middle blocker Liv Mogridge.

By virtue of this being the middle of the season, the narratives now represent just a snapshot in the middle of a season with ebbs and flows. There are enough games left against enough good teams that Tech could very well win the ACC or secure the right to host through Elite Eight. Given the talent they have clearly demonstrated thus far, despite some hiccups, the potential remains high that they could very well make another deep postseason run.

Is it fair to ask for more from the team that is already one of the best performing in Tech’s athletic department? Within reason, the questions seems to be valid. The current era of Tech volleyball, if momentum continues, has the potential to exceed the stretch detailed above. Shy of reaching the pinnacle — winning a championship — there should always be a desire to get to the top of the mountain. Right now, the team isn’t at that peak quite yet, but they aren’t terribly far from the sport’s upper reaches, either.

Event of the Week

Swimming and Diving vs. Florida State: 10/19 — 11:00 AM, McAuley Aquatic Center [ACCNX]

With just volleyball and football in action in match or dual format this week, our inaugural event of the week turns to the pool for Tech’s first home meet of the year. The Jackets enter this meet having just seen Florida State a few weeks back at their invitational, however, given the year-in and year-out similarity of depth and top-line talent these two programs always seem to have, the dual meet is the best way to get a read on Tech’s outlook against their most consistent measuring stick in a sport for which consistent annual dual meet matchups and intra-conference competition is fleeting.

Scoreboard

Baseball vs. Kennesaw State (10/14): EXHIBITION

Cross Country at Arturo Barrios Invitational (10/13): Men: 7th; Women: 12th

Golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (10/13-10/15): 2nd, -19

Men’s Tennis at ITA Regionals (10/12-10/16): Individual Competition, Full Results Here

Swimming and Diving at Athens (10/11): Men: L, 198-100 ; Women: L, 189-109

Swimming and Diving at Emory (10/13): Men: W, 219.5-79.5 ; Women: W, 185-113

Volleyball vs. Florida State (10/13): W, 3-2

Volleyball vs. Miami (10/15): L, 3-0

