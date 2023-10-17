Tuesday Thoughts 10/17: The Back Half

Hello and welcome back! I hope everyone had a lovely bye week; I spent mine drinking dark beers by a fire at a wedding in middle-of-nowhere Massachusetts and it was awesome. Much like the creeping chill of winter, the back half of the 2023 season is upon us. Let’s take some stock and level set expectations for where this train is headed.

First off, we’re where we should be according to pre-season predictions. It’s easy to get caught up (myself heavily included) in the weekly ups and downs, but from a total season perspective there’s not much reason for either elation or anguish. We’re still learning a lot about this team and it’s way too early to make any sweeping generalizations. I sometimes struggle to not live and die by every week’s result, and it’s important to remember that the season is long and a lot can change. One thing is pretty clear though: this team is unlike any we’ve seen in recent years. Passing is our biggest strength and we’ve got plenty of weapons at WR to hurt opponents downfield; we’re on pace to see our first 3000 yard passer since 2001. After ten years of the most stereotypical ground-based offense and four years of offensive ineptness, it is downright amazing to see such production. I don’t think many people expected us to have such an actually-good offense and it’s cool to see us getting some national attention for it.

If we can just maintain that production over the final six games I’ll be incredibly happy. Cleaning up some of the low hanging fruit would be great too, but overall I want to see consistency. We play two really strong defenses in our last six games (Clemson and UGA, duh), but the other four aren’t anything to be scared of.

Speaking of, let’s talk about those final six opponents. UGA still exists in a class of their own, but if we play our best then I genuinely believe each of the other five are perfectly beatable. Boston College and Virginia in particular are should-be-wins; UVA has been atrocious and BC has been bad but in a confusing way. Syracuse started hot but has since cooled off considerably. Clemson is…weird, and while North Carolina is probably the non-UGA I’m most scared of, they’ve had plenty of moments of weakness. If things go how they should, then a bowl game is well within our reach.

On the subject of a bowl game, it’s hard to overstate just what making one would mean for the program. There is so much weight and legitimacy you get from being a bowl team; earning that moniker in year 1.5 would give Key the validity he needs to drive the program out of the Collins pit. It would bring a lot of fans back into the fold and create some much needed interest around the program. For those of us who have suffered in agony and rage over the past four years, it would be the catharsis our hearts and minds desperately need. I still don’t think it “needs” to happen this year, but I do think it’s the single most impactful thing that could be done. Expecting it feels well within reason.

Overall, the biggest thing I want to see out of our final six games is consistency. We’ve shown that we can light up the scoreboard and hang with strong teams for stretches, but we haven’t shown that we can play a complete game (or two in a row). Setting aside the individual points of improvement for the offense and defense, demonstrating a consistent identity would go a long way towards helping me feel like this is all going somewhere.

What do y’all think? How will we feel when we wake up on November 26th and the season is over?