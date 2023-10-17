FTRS Picks Week 8: We’re Back, and More Chaotic Than Ever

Week 7 has passed and we had some fascinating results. results from the week.

This week has seen our first perfect pick week. True to his name, John Heisman has come in from out of nowhere and picked every game correctly. Will he stay around and provide another perfect week? Who knows, but for now he did what no one else has been able to. Good job John Heisman.

Additional shoutouts to donkeygoatrunner with 10 correct picks and Educational Engineer with 9 correct picks. Those were no easy feats.

kjjrb55 remains on top with 53 correct picks but is getting chased closely by Educational Engineer, Ched C., and GTbadCarma.

If you missed the Oregon @ Washington game last weekend you missed a great one. Both teams showed why they deserved to be ranked in the top 10. After a fantastic matchup, and a disappointing performance by Caleb Williams against Notre Dame, I think it is fair to say that Penix Jr is the front runner for the Heisman Trophy.

In one of the most ACC moves possible Louisville decided to lose to Pitt. I feel like the Cardinals could have at least showed up... eh, I guess I shouldn’t be talking given GT lost to Bowling Green. Notre Dame smacked the USC defense across the face and Caleb Williams seemed to lose his god-like QB powers in South Bend. In other news, Duke looks legit, Washington State does not, Kansas lost, and Mizzou made Kentucky look silly so maybe someone can still take out a dwags team which is currently missing Bowers.

Georgia Tech is coming off of the Bye Week going against the Boston College Eagles at home. I’m really hoping we take this one seriously. Boston College has some great talent on offense despite their record. This is a game the Jackets should win, but if the defense isn’t ready... well I’d really like to avoid another Bowling Green situation. Let’s get another win to hype everyone up for homecoming.

picks:

Boston College Eagles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-5.0)

Logan: I’ve seen this song and dance before about a game we should win. For the rest of this season I refuse to underestimate an opponent. Boston College is on a roll after winning their past two games and despite not having the best state the Eagles have some talented players who have made good plays in the past. I’m still picking GT, because that’s what I do, but I am really hoping we are taking this game seriously. I think the defense in particular has got to focus on containing Thomas Castellanos otherwise the Jackets are not going to have a fun time in this game.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Tech

#16 Duke Blue Devils @ #4 Florida State Seminoles (-14.0)

Logan: Duke looked real good last week despite not having their QB. FSU is not NC State and a game in Tallahassee is not a promising environment for Duke. I have to go with FSU in this game.

Logan’s pick: FSU

Washington State Cougars @ #9 Oregon Ducks (-20.0)

Logan: Washington State cannot be as bad as they looked last week. I don’t know how that happened. Oregon is still a top team in the country, but I don’t see them winning by more than 20. I’m gonna say Washington State covers.

Logan’s pick: Washington State

#17 Tennessee Volunteers @ #11 Alabama Crimson Tide (-9.5)

Logan: It’s happened, I’ve finally turned against making Alabama picks. Arkansas only lost to Alabama by 3 at homecoming last week. Alabama just isn’t who they normally are. Last year Tennessee won this shootout of a game at home against a much better Alabama team. This game might be on the road but I have a hard time believing Tennessee will lose by 10 points or more against the current Alabama team.

Logan’s pick: Tennessee

Clemson Tigers (-2.5) @ Miami Hurricanes

Logan: This is where Miami gets back on track. They lost a game on the road against UNC, which was not unexpected, although they looked pretty good despite the loss. Clemson has been struggling as of late. I certainly think Miami has the talent at home to take down a Clemson team that seems to have lost its identity.

Logan’s pick: Miami

#14 Utah Utes @ #18 USC Trojans (-4.5)

Logan: We saw USC’s offense got torn apart on the road last week. Caleb Williams also didn’t do great, but now that he is coming back to the Coliseum I don’t expect him to stay down. Utah does not have the offense that Notre Dame does, and while the Utes have won games on defense I feel like Caleb Williams has the talent to avoid 2 bad weeks. USC should win this game by at least a touchdown.

Logan’s pick: USC

#22 Air Force Falcons (-10.0) @ Navy Midshipmen

Logan: First leg of the commander and chief trophy. Air Force goes into this game ranked and undefeated, which is so weird to see from a military academy these days. Does Airforce have a chance to make the playoffs? Probably not, but weirder things have happened. Air Force is going to win this one, but in a rivalry game I expect Navy to keep things close. Navy should cover.

Logan’s pick: Navy

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ West Virginia Mountaineers (-3.0)

Logan: West Virginia may have lost their chance at the BIG 12 championship after losing to Houston last week. Rough go of things. They get another team which is clinging to hope for making the BIG 12 championship in Oklahoma State. I’ll go with West Virginia to find a way to win the game at home.

Logan’s pick: West Virginia

Toledo Rockets (-1.0) @ Miami of Ohio Red Hawks

Logan: Return of the MAC. Both of these teams are the current top contenders for the MAC Championship. I wanted to work in a good MAC game, but like most games I try to work in I have no idea about what these teams have done. Miami of Ohio seems to have worked through a tougher schedule so I tend to side with the Red Hawks.

Logan’s pick: Miami of Ohio

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (-5.5)

Logan: Don’t expect much offense in this game. I could see this game going either way because the defense should be getting plenty of turnovers. Iowa should still win this one but it might come down to a field goal... heck it might come down to a safety. This is probably dumb, but I’m going to go with Minnesota to cover.

Logan’s pick: Minnesota

#7 Penn State Nittany Lions @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-4.5)

Logan: Ohio State has their second test this week getting a talented Penn State team at home. Kind of weird that this is a noon game and not a primetime game. Hopefully this matchup lives up to the hype like the Oregon v Washington game did. If this game lives up to the hype then I expect it to come down to a field goal... by that logic I will say Penn State covers.

Logan’s pick: Penn State