ACC Power Rankings: Week 8

Apologies for the gap in your weekly power rankings over the last two weeks. My weeks have been filled with urgent care visits and Disney World. I won’t compare which had a longer wait time or was more costly, but at least one was much more fun than the other.

Now, we know Coastal Chaos has been lurking in the shadows all season, and we saw it surface last week when Miami willed itself to a loss and refused to just win the game. That blunder erased any margin for errors for the remainder of the season. Their game against undefeated UNC this week became the extra error they couldn’t afford. Miami now sits 0-2 in the ACC and now needs to beat FSU and hope UNC drops three games to even have a shot at the title game.

Going into Saturday, Louisville looked to be in a prime position to ride a weaker conference schedule to victory. All they had to do was beat a lousy Pitt team that benched QB Phil Jurkovec in favor of backup Christian Veilleux. Shouldn’t be a problem for a team that just pantsed Notre Dame, right? Someone forgot to tell Louisville it’s a good idea to score in the second half of the game. The Cards blew a 21-14 lead at halftime with Pitt scoring 24 unanswered to win 38-21.

Duke lost QB Riley Leonard at the end of their loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago. They had a bye week to rest him but announced he would not be available against NC State. That would normally be worrisome for a team whose whole offensive identity had been Riley Leonard. Fortunately, NC State’s offensive identity is as clear as the Chattahoochee River flowing past Six Flags and stinks to the same degree. Duke’s defense continued to play at an excellent level and stonewalled NC State 24-3.

Wake Forest and Virginia Tech faced off in Blacksburg where the Hokies are starting to get on an offensive roll with Kyron Drones leading the offense over the last couple of games. Virginia Tech routed the Demon Deacons 30-13 as the Deacons failed to find an answer with either Griffis or Kern at QB as turnover woes continued. Wake has now slid to a 0-3 start in the ACC after winning their first three games against non-conference opponents. The Hokies are somehow 2-1 and 6th in the ACC with an overall losing record. You know, standard ACC standings.

Florida State continues its dominance on top and clobbered Syracuse 41-3. The Orange barely managed any yards with 261 against FSUs 535. It’s been an ugly road for Syracuse after taking on a light schedule to open the season. They sit at the bottom with winless Wake, Virginia, and Da U is Back Where It Belongs.

Georgia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, and Clemson all took a break to enjoy this fine Fall weather we have had this week.

Power Rankings