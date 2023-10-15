 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E187: Football’s Off Week, Volleyball’s ‘Off’ Week (VB vs. FSU/Miami, Golf in Alpharetta)

A new member joins the site and a little bit of everything going in the fall sports slate

By Jack Purdy and Jake Grant
Hiroshi Tai playing at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.
Clyde Click - GTAA

Jack and Jake welcome the newest From The Rumble Seat writer/photographer, Charles Gilley, before going into a short preview of Tech Football’s game against Boston College, the happenings at Ken Byers for Men’s Tennis during ITA Regionals, Cross Country’s leadup to ACCs, Golf’s great tournament in Alpharetta, and Volleyball’s frustrating weekend at home.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant

Guest: Charles Gilley

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

