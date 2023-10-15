11 GT Volleyball swept by Miami at home

ATLANTA — #11 Georgia Tech Volleyball was swept for the first time in the 2023 season, losing to the Miami Hurricanes (25-23, 25-20, 26-24). Miami freshman Grace Lopez was a menace for the Hurricanes, hitting .306 with 22 kills to lead all players. Tech is now 15-3, 6-2 ACC, dropping them to fourth in the conference.

Tech was once again without sophomore starting middle blocker Liv Mogridge, who’s absence played an increasingly large role over the weekend. After recording only five blocks against Florida State on Friday, Tech only recorded seven today. Granted, Miami only had eight, but were playing with much more length in their backline to compensate. Between Anna Boezi, DeAndra pierce, and Kali Engeman, Head Coach Michelle Collier has not found a consistent option who has produced to take over at middle blocker.

Mogridge has not worn any visible bracing and stood with the team for each game she has not played, a good sign that potentailly she could be back soon. Knowing Tech will need her most come the end of the season and in NCAA Tournament play, making sure she is fully healthy is a definite priority.

Offensively, Tech was far from themselves. They hit .163 as a team, going over .200 only in the third set. After Heloise Soares set the Georgia Tech modern scoring era program record with 59 assists on Friday, she only recorded 28 today. Bianca Bertolino was Tech’s leading hitter with 13 kills at a .286 clip. After recording consecutive 20/20 doubles (the first Jacket to ever accomplish that), Tamara Otene finished with 12 kills and four digs.

Larissa Mendes was notably below average, becoming a target of Miami’s attack and hitting a flat .000, which was an improvement of the -.062 mark she had after two sets.

1st set

After only five blocks as a team on Friday, Tech got the game started with a Bertolino block, which she followed up with her first kill to make it 2-0. Miami quickly rebounded to tie it at 2-2. Tech went on a couple three-point runs to go up 7-6 and then 10-7 with two Otene kills. The lead was short lived again as Miami went on a four point run to take at 12-11 lead, which they reinforced with a 7-1 run to take a 20-15 lead, highlighted by a weaker defensive effort by Tech than usually seen.

Not out of it, Tech won six of the next seven to tie at 21 as multiple Miami attacks began flying long, forcing a Hurricane timeout, during which Collier brought in Miami. Tech had an excellent change to take the lead, but Pierce sent a free hit well wide to make it 22-21 Miami. After Otene tied it at 23, Collier then lost a challenge that would’ve made it 24-24, and Otene misjudged the serve on the next point, her fourth return error, giving Miami at 25-23 set win.

2nd set (1-0 Miami)

Kali Engeman started the second set, the earliest set she’s started in her three matches played this season. The front end of the set largely was defined by Tech’s defense, with Patterson at one point jumping over Bertolino to fetch a dig before losing the point, making it 5-4 Miami. A few points later, Pimentel made a kick save that went back over the net, which Miami was able to win after blocking Mendes. The save though had President and Dr. Cabrera giving a standing ovation.

Miami broke away with a three point run to make it 15-12 going into the media timeout. Tech at best could only trade points coming out of the timeout before the Hurricanes went on a 5-2 run, forcing Collier to call timeout down 22-17. Two of those points came from a couple mistakes from Bella D’Amico’s short stint at setter while Collier had 6-2 formation in. Miami finished the set win after Pimentel whiffed on a dig attempt, 25-20.

3rd set (Miami 2-0)

Things got off to a better start in the third with Bertolino winning a 50/50 ball, Boezi hitting a free ball kill, and Bertolino landing a block to go up 3-0. This was followed by two solid Mendes kills as part of a three point run to go up 7-2, during which Miami’s head coach was issued a yellow card. Leading 7-4, Collier lost her second challenge on a net violation no-call, leaving her with none until a potential fifth set. That seemingly spurred Miami, who then went on a three point run, followed by a kill being incorrectly given that Collier couldn’t challenge, leaving Tech’s lead to just 8-7.

After trading points Miami soon took the lead and went on their second 7-1 run of the match, extending their lead to 17-12 and forcing Tech to burn both of their timeouts. Down 20-14, Collier subbed in Lauren Sanden to reinforce the defense after the digging effort went down a level during Miami’s run. Her coming in coincided with a 6-0 run, tying the game at 20 to give Tech a serious fighting chance at forcing a fourth set.

Miami nailed a couple high quality kills to go up 23-11, then blocked Bertolino on the next point to set up three match points. Miami’s bench celebration though went too far into the court, giving Miami a second team yellow card, which resulted in Tech being awarded a point, making it 24-22. Tech capitalized on the gift with Bertolino killing the next point and Mendes tying it at 24 with a block. Tech’s celebration after Mendes’ block similarly went too far into the court, giving Tech their first team yellow of the match. Miami called timeout to attempt to compose themselves while coaches from both teams had heated discussions with the referee. Tech’s 24th point took a long time to post on the scoreboard during the timeout, adding to the developing paranoia in O’Keefe.

The refs again completely missed the next point, calling Pimentel on a violation for crossing into the Miami side despite neither of her feet making it over. Pimentel, Collier, and Associate Head Coach Claudio Pinheiro had to exercise some serious self-control to not have yellow cards shown to them for dissent while disputing the call. Otene failed to return the next serve, giving Miami the 26-24 set win and the match sweep.

Game Leaders

Kills: Grace Lopez (MIA) - 23

Assists: Savannah Vach (MIA) - 36

Digs: Paola Pimentel (GT) - 13

Hit % (min. 10 attempts): Flormarie Heredia Colon (MIA) - .310

Blocks: Cienna Tejada (MIA) - 4

Takeaways

Miami’s height made a difference: A developing trend with Liv Mogride out, Tech cannot matchup well at the net against teams with more size than them. Miami’s hitters were long and could generate serious velocity. Every team that has played Tech since Mogridge’s injury have been able to navigate their way around Tech’s block and send attacks towards the backline that are much harder to handle. Despite still being 3rd in blocking percentage nationally, it’s not sustainable when opponents have greater opportunity and optionality to attack.

We had a ref show today: It happens time and time again, but the local crew that traditionally referees Georgia Tech’s home matches have at least a couple noticeably bad calls every match. Today, there were three in the third set alone that went against Tech that would’ve changed the outcome of the set. I don’t know why the refs don’t instigate their own reviews, but if they did, that could be a great solution when coaches challenges are used up.

Off day for Bertolino’s serve: Bianca Bertolino finished with no aces, three errors, and two serves that went off the net. Her serve is Tech’s best weapon right now, and it was a no-show today when additional points would’ve potentially made a huge difference. In games like this where the team is clearly a little off, her serve is the thing that can get Tech out of a rut or change the momentum.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

