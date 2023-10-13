11 GT Volleyball wins second straight five set match over FSU

ATLANTA — #11 Georgia Tech Volleyball for the fourth straight match goes to five sets, this time beating the Florida State Seminoles 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 16-14) to become 15-2 on the season and 5-1 in the ACC. With Florida State and #8 Pitt both losing tonight, there is now a four-way tie atop the ACC with all four schools at 5-1.

Like last year’s 3-2 win in Tallahassee, it took an extra effort for Tech to get past the Seminoles both offensively and defensively. Those who watched last year’s game may remember this was the one Julia Bergmann tied the Georgia Tech proram record with 38 kills in the game.

This year, Larissa Mendes and Bianca Bertolino both hit 21 kills while Tamara Otene finished with 20. Otene recorded her second straight 20/20 double double with 23 digs, her new career high after setting a career high in Tech’s previous match. Bertolino also double doubled with 13 digs.

Paola Pimentel also reached a career high in digs with 29, six more than her previous best of 23, which she had done twice before. Tech as a team had 85 digs, two more than their previous season high set at Virginia on Sunday.

Liv Mogridge was out for her fourth straight game and Heloise Soares started her third straight game at setter. Tech’s usual starting setter, Bella D’Amico, only appeared in two sets tonight.

1st set

Things started slow for Tech as they warmed their way into the game, going down 4-1 early before turning on the jets with a four point run to tie the set at 6-6. Bella D’Amico came in at 7-7 and immediately served an ace for Tech’s first lead of the set. That only lasted one point as the Seminoles went on a 7-0 run to go up 14-8. The moment Collier switched back to Soares at setter, she landed a perfect sneaky kill to end the run, then assisted Bertolino’s first kill on the next point. She then powered a five point run with excellent serving to shrink Florida State’s lead to just 14-13.

Both teams traded points through a 16-16 tie before Florida State went on a four point run to go up 20-17. Bertolino and Mendes both hit big kills to stem Florida State’s momentum, but three late service errors wiped away any chance Tech had to rally as the Seminoles took the set 25-21. Tech finished with six service errors in the set to FSU’s three.

2nd set (FSU 1-0)

Set two started much more evenly with three ties up to 6-6 before Florida State went on a three point run to go up 9-6. Tech immediately followed up with a 4-1 run finished by a massive Mendes kill to go up 11-10 and force a Seminole timeout. Tech maintained a 2-4 point lead between trading service errors and a fantastic back row kill by Otene up 19-17 before GT Head Coach Michelle Collier timeout. The lead kept at that margin with nine straight points traded up to 24-21. Florida State saved two set points before the 24-23 point where they subbed in Addi Hultquist wearing #6, despite the fact she’s listed as #2 on their roster. The live stats operators and PA announcer were not privy to the jersey swap beforehand and tried to alert the referees before the point, but it played on and Bertolino put away a kill to win the set 25-23.

3rd set (1-1)

Florida State came out rolling in the third set, starting with a successful challenge to go up 1-0 and holding a tight lead before winning five of six points to go up 9-4. Tech scored the next point a Pierce kill, which at that point made four of Tech’s five points come from middle blocker kills (two each for Pierce and Boezi). FSU’s six point lead was not challenged the rest of the set by Tech. Down 20-13, Collier put in Kali Engeman at middle blocker for the first time all game, which also was her home debut (she remained the primary middle blocker the rest of the game). She recorded one block before subbing out at 23-16 FSU. The Seminoles would win the set 25-18.

4th set (FSU 2-1)

Florida State again came out strong, winning five of the first six points. The lead got as large as 9-4 before Tech rallied back with contributions from all their main offense weapons to shrink the lead to 12-10. Florida State kept the lead around three up to 16-13, at which Tech became a whole new team compared to the rest of the night. Otene and Bertolino hit back-to-back kilIs to tie it at 16. On the next point, Pimentel dug a ball as she ran into the scorers desk, setting up a Pierce dunk for a 17-16 lead that sent O’Keefe to its loudest moment all season. The run lasted six points to put Tech up 19-16.

After a Bertolino kill off the tape made it 21-17, Florida State challenged that the ball was out, which was successful. Collier then counter-challenged, saying the ball was tipped on its way out, and she was also successful, reversing the previous challenge about the same point. That kept the score at 21-17, enough of a gap as the Jackets went on a four point run to finish out the set 25-18 with kills from Bertolino and Mendes.

5th set (2-2)

With Bertolino serving, Tech took the first two points to put FSU on their heels, forcing them to call a timeout at 2-0. That did nothing as Bertolino landed two aces in a row out of the timeout, forcing FSU’s final timeout down 4-0. They quickly rallied, tying the game at 5-5, forcing Tech’s first timeout of the set. A service error by Kenna Phelan stopped Florida State’s momentum and gave a little window for Tech, who maintained a 1-2 point lead up until 13-12, where Collier’s final challenge was unsuccesful to create match point. Audrey Rothman landed the kill to make it 13-13, which was followed an Otene attack error to set up match point for Florida State up 14-13.

Otene did not let that error fluster her, coming back on the next point with a powerful kill the Seminoles couldn’t return, tying it at 14. Bertolino followed her with a massive kill to take a 15-14 lead, and then secured the match with a kill straight into the floor on the next point, winning it 16-14 for the Jackets.

No takeaways for tonight as I’m on dogsitting duty and needed to get this up quickly. I’ll have a full roundup after Sunday’s game. If you see me in the blue Newport Folk Fest hat at the game, come say hi!

