Mailbag 10/12

holvey1234: Any thoughts on what the end of the UM game should be called for future generations? I saw the podcast title that called it “Miracle in Miami Gardens”, and that was just uninspired since it’s just a riff on “Miracle on Techwood Drive”? Also a Dolphins vs Patriots game that Miami won on a bunch of laterals is called “The Miami Miracle”

I don’t really have any better suggestions, but maybe “Clock and Dagger” or “CSI:Miami Victory Formation”

Logan: It’ll probably get something basic like “Miracle in Miami”. Personally I like it being called “The Cristobal Catastrophe” since it’s not on the Miami team as a whole that they didn’t take a knee.

Jack: Aw c’mon, it’s a good podcast episode title! You know exactly what it means! There hasn’t really been consensus on what to call the game yet, but in our slack we liked Kneel Miami Kneel or Run Miami Run as well. It’ll find its name eventually, but the simple ones tend to win out. I’m sticking with Miracle in Miami Gardens for now.

Chris: I like “The Miami Miracle”, I don’t see any reason we can’t re-use a name from something unrelated.

Jellopacket98: Did you guys notice the water bottles being thrown at the GT players in the end zone on the TD (I think at least one hit a player)? Shouldn’t there be some kind of fine or at least an apology from the Miami Athletic Department?

I’ve lived in South Florida for almost 45 years and attended many games at the Orange Bowl and their new place, and I can say without a doubt Hurricane fans are absolutely some of the worst in any sport or city. When they win they are rude and classless and if they lose, they threaten to beat you up (I was there when Reggie Ball beat them and it was pretty scary getting out of there).

What’s sad is, 99% of the fans didn’t even go to the school.

Anyway, so yeah, my question is do you think there should be some sort of apology for their behavior or are we just letting it slide?

Logan: An apology over that would seem disingenuous to me. The Miami fanbase (or at least segments of it) has always been a wild group. It seems to me that the school has no desire to calm them down or prevent... lets just call it excessive rowdiness. An apology would ring hollow from a University that seems to encourage fans to act out.

Ben: An apology with no further action wouldn’t do anything. Every fanbase as their good and bad folks, and some have more of one than others.

Chris: It was the first thing I noticed because I thought it was a flag being thrown. An apology is meh because it won’t be coming from the actual people, but it would be nice if the ACC at least mentioned it and had some kind of “hey, if you do this again we’ll fine you”.

Jellopacket98: Does anyone see this as a disturbing trend for Key and should we be concerned?

W (Away), W (Home), L (H), L (A), W (A), L (H), W (A), L (A), L (H), W (H), L (A), W (A), L (H), W (A).

For one, we’ve only had one winning streak, (his first two games) and have pretty much alternated wins and losses since. Two, we seem to be able to win road games against ranked teams (and also get blown out), but can’t seem to beat horrible teams at home (2-4 at home).

Does this speak to Key’s inability to keep his team focused, prepared, and grounded week in and week out? He’s won games we had no business winning, but he’s also lost games we had no business losing. That kind of maddening inconsistency is what got Gailey run out of town (actually, maybe it was Gailey’s maddening consistency, Mr. 7-5).

Logan: I have certainly noticed it. I do think part of it could be emotions and preparation. Key seems to be a more emotional coach and sometimes it feels like he preps for certain games more than others which might be why we see this trend. Still, it’s a little early for me to speculate on what this trend of wins and losses actually means for Key. Let’s see how the season wraps up and I may have more thoughts on the matter.

Ben: I feel like every coach has some sort of weird quirk like that. I’m fine to let it go for right now, but if this continues on into next year and beyond, I’ll start to get a little more worried. For now, though, he’s still mid-transition, so I’m willing to be a little more forgiving.

Chris: I’ll take it over constant losing streaks, but it certainly would be nice to string wins together more often. I tend to agree with Ben, its okay right now but next year we need to see less flip flopping.

Frodo Swagginz: Do y’all think there’s a reason Haynes King isn’t really shown any love nationally?

Drake Maye, Riley Leonard, and Jordan Travis seem to dominate ACC QB talks, but King doesn’t seem to be included in that circle. He’s #1 in passing yards (1631 yard in 6 games compared to Drake Mayes 1629 yards in 5 games) and is leading in touchdowns (16 and Jack Plummer has 12 in 6 games). Completion percentage is a rough 62.3%, but the quality of teams that Tech has played especially compared to UNC points to King being something special.

Logan: It’s simple, we are a 3-3 team that is struggling to make a bowl game. If we were a more high profile program I think King would garner more attention. I think King will draw more attention as time goes on. This is his first time as a long term starter, if he continues to put up good numbers through the end of the season expect people to take notice.

Jack: Logan nailed it. King and Tech simply haven’t earned the national respect yet, plus we’re only halfway through the season. If he keeps it up, he’ll certainly be a bigger name than he is now.

Ben: Would you pay attention to a team that hasn’t had a winning record in 5 years if they had a quarterback who seemed to be putting up big numbers against unproven teams and then laid an egg (stat-wise) against the best team they’ve played? King is having a good season, and as he continues, I think he’ll garner more attention, but he’s got to stop making stupid mistakes (like throwing interceptions into triple coverage).

Chris: Ditto to the above, we’re a losing team who hasn’t been relevant in like 7 years. If we make a bowl game this year then I think you’ll see him get a lot of attention next year.

GT_life: Which do u prefer Fansville or The Heisman house in terms of most entertaining ads?

Logan: Fansville 100%. Heisman house seems a little too serious for some of the comedy that occurs. I like how cartoony and over the top Fansville is; and simultaneously I love how I can see myself and friends behaving like the characters on Fansville. I guess I just relate more to Fansville even if some of the story points are over the top.

Jack: Fansville is so good. That show would’ve been great on Quibi if it survived.

Chris: Fansville, hands down.

TheCalvinist: What’s your go-to Halloween candy? Mine is the Heath bar, even though it sticks to my molars and makes me wish I had better taste in candy.

Logan: M&Ms are the candy that never lets me down until I realize I am out of them.

Jack: I’m a Milky Way guy. Can’t get enough of it. Just stay away from Southern Tier’s pumpkin beer.

Ben: Reese’s and Kit-Kats are my go-tos.

Chris: Anything chocolate.

TheCalvinist: In a hypothetical where you are only allowed 3 sides on your Thanksgiving plate, which 3 are you going for? I have to go mashed sweet potatoes, Mac and cheese, and dressing.

Logan: Probably Stuffing, Creamed Corn, and Sweet Potato Casserole

Ben: Limiting it to three is tough, but I’ll say mac and cheese, corn, and sweet potato casserole.

Chris: Mac and cheese, green beans, and maybe a really good bread/roll?

Jellopacket98: First we had players dropping the ball at the goal line. Then they did the sprinter’s finish. Then we had front flips into the end zone. Now what’s with the latest idiotic trend of players diving or sliding into the end zone? It literally almost cost us the game.

What ever happened to carrying the ball all the way to the back of the end zone and handing it to the referee?

Logan: Was the slide into the endzone made to show off or was it done because Leary tried to dodge the items being thrown at him? Maybe I missed it but it didn’t seem like he slid as a celebration to me. Regarding the actual question, There’s no longer a rule against celebrating so there’s nothing wrong with celebrating after you make the score. Some people just prioritize the celebrating over the actual act of scoring which is where mistakes happen. Not saying it’s right or wrong, just saying that is how these things happen.

Ben: Ehh, people like to celebrate, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The coaching staff just needs to stay on the players to make sure they aren’t celebrating too early.

Chris: I interpreted the slide as “get down fast so nothing crazy can happen”.

DTGT: The offense seems like is has sort of regressed over the last few games. Coach Falkner had them coming out hot but now there is tape on Tech. Is he getting out schemed?

Logan: Statistically Miami is the only outlier as we seem to be putting up similar numbers in all our other games. Personally it does look like sometimes King gets inside his own head and struggles to make passes when we get behind (the 2 INTs against Bowling Green or the INT into triple coverage near the end of the game against Miami stand out). I don’t know if we fall into specific play calls when we are in catch-up mode or if there is another factor at play but that would be the one area I notice where we seem to struggle.

Ben: Miami has the best defense Tech has played to date. I’m not super concerned about the offense right now.

Chris: I don’t really think it’s a “there’s tape out there” situation, it’s not like we’re running some crazy unique scheme no one has seen before. I’m considering the Miami game an outlier right now, they’re a decent passing defense team.

Submitted via email: What does Haynes King need to do to get drafted in the next few years?

Jack: Just like any other QB, do the job consistently. The scouts will want to see how he reads the field and executes tough to make throws. It’s still so early, but by the time he’s in a draft year, he’ll need to be notably better than he is now for sure. That final interception straight at three Miami guys just won’t fly. I personally would also like to see a little more zip on his throws. I’m sure he’ll add strength while he’s here too.

Logan: There’s a million things. Work on release, make his reads, work on his pocket presence, work on his ability to make different types of throws, show leadership, build self-confidence, come through in the clutch... There’s too many things. Right now I think pocket presence is one of the top priorities since the O-line is lacking. King has to understand how much time he had before the defense gets to him and get the ball out of his hands on either a hot read or dump off to prevent giving up sacks, fumbles, or being pressured into throwing interceptions. He could also work on making audibles depending on the defense he is seeing, but usually at the college level that is more on the coaching.

Ben: Stop throwing interceptions into triple coverage. Additionally, I will say that he will need to have some prolonged consistency in putting up good numbers.

Chris: He’s clearly got the raw talent so I think it’s more about decision making, consistency, etc.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

Hope y’all are doing well this week. It’s hard not to have a good week after the crazy upset we had last weekend. Don’t think anything is gonna top that comeback for quite a while. Hopefully we don’t let it get to our heads to much going into BC after this bye week.

Anyway, question this week. Since we have upsets and comebacks on the mind, what is the best upset you have ever directly played part in? Not one you were present for, what was an upset you were involved in? Let me know, and have a nice bye week. Later,

Sincerely,

Appalachian State

Jack: Ooo, love this question. When I was at Tech, my campus ministry plays a game of guys vs. girls tackle flamingo football every year. The girls play per normally and get someone with a good arm (guy or girl) to play quarterback. The guys on the other hand have to play on one foot. As of a few years ago, the girls had won or tied every game dating back to 2002.

But, in 2019, the guys roster was stacked with multiple guys 6’5’’ or taller who basically couldn’t get tackled without defensive pass interference, and we had perfected the lateral play to gain a few extra yards each play. We naturally scored a couple touchdowns, then caught a key interception out of nowhere with the girls driving to take a lead going into half time. We scored again out of half and made two separate four down stops at the goal line to prevent the girls from winning on the final drive, all on one foot.

Logan: I’m sure I’ve been a part of quite a few Halo matches which would be considered great comebacks... Around highschool I was on the neighborhood swim team and we were on a medley relay race against a much older group of athletes. I am far from the most athletic person when it comes to swimming, I was really only on the relay because they needed a warm body. Apparently I was good enough at breast stroke to keep us in the race so that our anchor could overtake the lead group and win. It wasn’t the craziest upset but it felt pretty good considering I was never the best swimmer.

Chris: One time in the finals of a tennis tournament I came back from 4-6, 1-4 down to win in three sets against a higher seed.