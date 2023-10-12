Scions Extra: Volleyball midseason check in w/Michelle Collier

Before a four-game homestand, Goergia Tech Head Coach Michelle Collier joins Jack to recap the first sixteen games of the season, overcoming injury and slumps in play, what goes into deciding when to use the 5-1 or 6-2 formation, the switch to Heloise Soares at setter, and the impact of the home opener in McCamish Pavilion.

