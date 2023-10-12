 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions Extra: Volleyball midseason check in w/Michelle Collier

“It’s like changing a flat tire while the car is moving, and you don’t have time to stop” - Collier

By Jack Purdy
Coach Collier during Tech’s preseason exhibition match vs. Auburn
Danny Karnik - GTAA

Before a four-game homestand, Goergia Tech Head Coach Michelle Collier joins Jack to recap the first sixteen games of the season, overcoming injury and slumps in play, what goes into deciding when to use the 5-1 or 6-2 formation, the switch to Heloise Soares at setter, and the impact of the home opener in McCamish Pavilion.

Host: Jack Purdy

Guest: Michelle Collier

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

