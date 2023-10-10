Tuesday Thoughts 10/10: Make It Count

Oh my GOD.

Game Recap in Three Sentences

Instead of kneeling the ball to win with a three point lead, Miami elected to run it and proceeded to fumble it and then give up a game-winning 74 yard TD drive.

After just 81 first half yards, the offense put a few drives together in the second half and capitalized on Miami turnovers to keep the game close (and take the lead).

The defense came up big, holding the Hurricanes to by-far their worst offensive performance of the season and coming away with the game-stealing fumble at the end.

Above The Line of the Week

ACC Coastal chaos. The division can never die, it lives on in our hearts and minds. Live music. Shoutout to The Midnight for being the first part of what turned into an absolutely glorious evening for me. Sticking with it. Never back down never what?

Unformed Thought of the Week

Brent Key is 3-0 on the road against ranked ACC teams. Of course it was very ugly, but I think the impression I’m forming in my head of Key as a HC is the “guy who gets the most out of his players” archetype. Hopefully BG was an aberration in this respect, but so far Key has proven for the most part that he can rally his guys to fight for wins.

5 Star (7 Star, 5 Star) Developmental Program Haiku of the Week

Miami is cursed

A C C Coastal lives on

Feed me the chaos

Make It Count

What a way to finish off the first half of 2023.

It certainly hasn’t been a quiet set of six games; things have been all over the spectrum. Let’s get the nagging thought in my head out of the way first: we really should be 5-1. We should’ve held on against Louisville, and we should’ve blown BG out of the water. Had things just gone a little bit differently, we could have woken up as a Top 25 team on Sunday. Alas, we are where we are and if you had told me before the season started we’d be 3-3 at the break then I’d be perfectly content.

Offensively, I’m over the moon. Just take a look at where we are compared to 2022:

30.8 ppg (2022: 17.2)

431.2 ypg (2022: 324.8)

275.2 passing ypg (2022: 192.2)

156 rushing ypg (2022: 132.7)

21.7 first downs per game (2022: 17.7)

151.3 QB rating (2022: 112.3)

We’ll probably pass 2022’s point total of 206 in our seventh game. This is an incredible transformation from one year to the next and any conversation about it has to start with Haynes King; he now leads the ACC in passing yards and TDs. In a conference with nationally-known QBs like Jordan Travis, Drake Maye, and Tyler Van Dyke, King has quickly earned probably a top 5 spot. He definitely has room for growth, but man is it exciting to have an instant playmaker like him.

Speaking of playmakers, let’s talk about Eric Singleton Jr. next. In just his first six games as a Jacket he has absolutely lit the field on fire with 355 yards and 5 TDs. He might be an overall top 5 receiver in the ACC (7th in yards, 8th in receptions, 4th in yards per reception, 3rd in TDs) and is extremely on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s/Ahmarean Brown’s freshman TD record. If he continues like this then he’s going to finish 2023 with probably the best receiving line that we’ve seen since Deandre Smelter in 2014.

Last (but not least) on my offensive praise list is Jamal Haynes who has come in and solidly earned the #1 RB spot. He’s the 5th leading rusher in the ACC and currently holds a 5.7 yards per carry average. Haynes should pass 2022’s leading rusher’s yardage over the next couple games and in all likelihood will record the highest rushing total we’ve seen since 2019 (Jordan Mason).

It’s hard to overstate how pleased I am with the offense thus far.

The defense on the other hand, yuck:

29.0 ppg allowed

434.3 ypg allowed

45.8% third down conversion rate allowed

91.7% red zone score rate allowed

Not quite as bad as the travesties of 2020 or 2021, but….man this needs to be better. It took us forever to get our first sack or TFL. Only three FBS teams are giving up more rushing yards per game than us. All three of our losses can easily be pinned on lackluster defense; even an average P5 defense probably sees us through to victories against Louisville and Bowling Green. It’s especially painful given how much stability the defense should have given that Thacker is now in his fifth year. After all that time though we’re still constantly missing tackles, blowing assignments, and letting RBs and QBs run wild on us.

Simply put, the defense has to improve and it has to improve quickly. The Thacker demotion has gone well with a sample size of one, let’s hope that was just a first step on the right path. I want to see the defense be noticeably better over these last six games, and by the end of the season we need to be below last year’s mark of 28.4 ppg allowed.

* * *

The goal at the beginning of this season was to play for a chance at a bowl game, and this Miami win has breathed new life into that chance; we have to make it count. We absolutely cannot waste this opportunity by going 1-5 down the stretch. Looking at our remaining opponents, Boston College, Virginia, and Syracuse are the target wins. If we play to our potential then I think each of these should be comfortable. Even Clemson looks vulnerable if we play our best game. These next six games are going to be crucial for the Brent Key era - a bowl game in year 1.5 would bring a ton of confidence and validity to the program.

Every good win over the last four years has been a complete waste. Make this one different, make it count.

Look Ahead

Up next is a break until Boston College on 10/21. This bye week comes at the perfect time - we can ride the high of this Miami win but not let the hangover catch us exhausted in the next game. We’ve got some time to work on the things that need improving, then we’ve got what should be an easy game to start off our second half.