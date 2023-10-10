FTRS Picks Week 7: BYE BYE BYE

Week 6 landed about average for most people. Even the Canes fans who put their picks in did pretty good despite missing on one big game. results from the week.

We have a 3 way tie last week, each with 8 correct picks. wsecor, CT Jacket, and Coin flip took the top spot last week. Good job guys.

kjjrb55 remains on top with 46 correct picks despite only getting 6 correct picks last week. We’ll see if anyone can catch him in the coming weeks.

Texas is not back. Texas is never back despite what some fans hope for. That was the biggest upset of the week (in terms of rankings). Washington lost to UCLA, LSU came back to beat Mizzou, and Fresno State stumbled against Wyoming; clearly there were some upsets but nothing too crazy on the week.

ACC fans will note that I didn’t bring up how Louisville made Notre Dame look silly. That loss to Louisville doesn’t look so bad anymore does it. The state of the ACC is getting interesting as UNC, FSU, and Louisville are all undefeated which could make for some interesting games down the stretch. Just because the Coastal is gone does not mean that ACC has stopped being the chaos conference.

Georgia Tech seems to be the embodiment of ACC chaos this week... or I guess a big chunk of it was Mario Cristobal’s decision making for Miami; still our guys took advantage of Cristobal’s mistake to get the fumble and then get the touchdown, not to mention just sticking with Miami to keep the game in range in the 4th quarter. Don’t let anyone tell you we didn’t earn this win against Miami. We can still lament the loss against Bowling Green, but after the last game you can’t deny our guys have not given up on the season. If they’re given any chance to win they’re still gonna fight for it.

After a crazy upset win The Jackets get a bye week to plan for their game against BC. hopefully they take it seriously. BC has talented player at QB who has kept them in plenty of games they should have had no chance to compete in. BC also has a bye week just like we do so they have just as much time to prep for us. We need to plan for BC the same way we did against Miami. I would like for this team to be able to win 2 games in a row and get above .500 at some point in Brent Key’s tenure, hopefully that happens 2 weeks from now. In the mean time there are plenty of more games to pick this week so let’s get down to it.

picks:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets v BYE Week

Logan: Your yearly freebie. If you want a free win pick Tech. If you feel like taking a loss... I don’t understand that strategy but feel free to pick BYE week. I’m giving you the opportunity that Miami gave us last week, up to you to take the win.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Tech

NC State Wolf Pack @ #17 Duke Blue Devils (-3.0)

Logan: This is a tough one. Both teams are talented despite some of the losses they have suffered. NC State did play Louisville awfully close when the Cardinals came to Raleigh. Duke kept things relatively close to Notre Dame at home in a night game in good weather. NC State has shown more struggles on offense but has a stout defense. Blue Devils also get this game at home which could be the difference in what I expect to be a low scoring game. I will tentatively take the Blue Devils.

Logan’s pick: Duke

Mizzou Tigers @ #24 Kentucky Wildcats (-2.5)

Logan: Both teams ended their undefeated seasons last week. Both will be looking to rebound against each other. Based on what we saw from Mizzou last week and the lack of defense we saw from Kentucky I expect this one to be a shootout. Kentucky didn’t look great against a fully operational uga last week, but few teams do. I think the Wildcats will look significantly better against this less physical Tigers team. Despite my fondness for Mizzou in recent weeks I think this will be a game that Kentucky will win at home.

Logan’s pick: Kentucky

Texas A&M Aggies @ #19 Tennessee Volunteers (-3.0)

Logan: I struggle to get a read on either of these teams this year. The Vol loss to UF is perplexing to me, meanwhile the Aggies have bounced between looking good and looking mediocre from week to week. The Vols have looked better when they are in top condition so I will pick Tennessee with hopes that they don’t get distracted by an upcoming match against Bama and get the job done at home.

Logan’s pick: Tennessee

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers (-1.0)

Logan: I had to work this one on here, we’ve had too much focus on P5 matchups as of late. This is an important matchup for these Sun-Belt contenders. I give the edge to Marshall given their overall resume, and their performance against a solid NC State team. Georgia State is gonna have their work cut out for them in this game. While I believe the Panthers can put up a fight I think the Marshall offense will be too much for Georgia State as the game goes on.

Logan’s pick: Marshall

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes (-21.0) @ Purdue Boilermakers

Logan: The Buckeyes have come alive. It’s hard for me to justify picking against Ohio State here... so I won’t.

Logan’s pick: Ohio State

Georgia Southern Eagles @ James-Madison University Dukes (-3.5)

Logan: More Georgia teams in more Sun Belt games. This is a another game where both teams are trying to prove themselves. I honestly know just about nothing about either of these teams. Both have played well except for one loss the Eagles suffered against Wisconsin which is understandable. The Eagles have historically dominated James-Madison and, given both teams appear to be evenly matched, that’s as good a reason as any for me to pick Georgia Southern.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Southern

#18 UCLA Bruins @ #15 Oregon State Beavers (-5.0)

Logan: The Bruins certainly surprised me last week by pulling the upset against Washington State. The Beavers are statistically a tougher opponent getting UCLA at home. This is a different type of UCLA team, one which is winning games through use of a strong defense. I expect UCLA to keep things close enough to at least cover against the Beavers.

Logan’s pick: Bruins

#10 USC Trojans @ #21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-2.0)

Logan: USC has been struggling to put away plenty of games lately. The Irish got dominated last week but I wonder if they may have been looking ahead to this game a bit. I think the Irish have a good shot at this game. My gut is telling me I should go with Notre Dame... which means, based on my gut’s past record of being incorrect about my predictions for Notre Dame, I have to flip my pick and go with USC.

Logan’s pick: USC

#25 Miami Hurricanes @ #12 UNC Tar Heels (-4.5)

Logan: That was a funny game last week. I don’t even have to name the team involved, y’all know which game referring to. Despite one of the most embarrassing losses in recent CFB memory Miami is still a good team, and if not for one bad decision they really should have won that game. People can go kicking Miami while they’re down but I do think the Hurricanes can still win some big games in the ACC this year. This will not be one of those games, UNC at home just has too much going for them on offense this year. I think UNC has it.

Logan’s pick: UNC

#8 Oregon Ducks @ #7 Washington Huskies (-3.0)

Logan: The PAC-12 sure has been something this year, so many teams with so much talent. Both these teams are fantastic on both offense and defense. This game could go either way and may have a championship game, a Heisman award, and a playoff spot on the line for both teams. I’m hoping this game delivers, because this is the game everyone should be watching this week. One thing I noticed is the ducks have a much stronger run game which is something Washington seems to struggle against. I think the Ducks will find a way to win this one.

Logan’s pick: Oregon