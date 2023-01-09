 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E150: Up and Down

Georgia Tech basketball, huh? Let’s (keep) talk(ing) about it.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: MORE football staff hires
  • Recap: MBB vs Miami, @ FSU
  • Recap: WBB @ Louisville, @ Wake Forest
  • Recap: Swim vs SCAD, vs TAMU, vs Auburn
  • Recap: Club hockey vs KSU

