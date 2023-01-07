Technical Tidbits 1/7: Tech upsets Miami

Well, the holidays came and went and we’re already wrapping up the first week of 2023. I’ve been on hiatus from the Tidbits because of holiday commitments, but I’m hoping to get back into covering the latest and greatest Georgia Tech news stories. With that in mind, we can start off today’s Tidbits with some basketball news.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team came up with an impressive victory this Wednesday. They defeated the 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes. It wasn’t an easy win as they had to claw back from a deficit. As the article states, a 12-0 run helped propel the Jackets to a 76-70 victory.

The victory was the first conference win for the Yellow Jackets who are 1-3 in the ACC and 8-6 overall. Honestly, I haven’t been paying close attention to the basketball season up to this point, but now that the football season is drawing to a close, it makes sense to keep tabs on what’s happening on the hard court. And I have to say I’m impressed with where the team is right now, given my expectations. This last victory and the performance of some of Tech’s key players were encouraging. Today the Yellow Jackets are on the road to take on FSU. Hopefully, they can get another key conference win.

In more basketball news, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women’s basketball team fell to Louisville and is yet to win a conference game. At 0-4 in the ACC and 9-6 overall, the team will be heading to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons on Sunday. Hopefully, they can get that first conference win.

So, I had to include some football news for today’s Tidbits. As we ramp up for the offseason, it makes sense that recruitment news would be readily available. Tech added some much-needed help on the offensive line with the transfer of Jordan Brown, a 6’5”, 320-pound lineman from Charlotte. As I mentioned earlier, the offseason is nearly here and recruitment will be a key factor in how Brent Key rebuilds the program. It makes sense that the offensive line would be a place to start.

One more story to wrap up today’s Tidbits, and this time coming from the defensive side: this Tidbit involves the Yellow Jackets offering one of the top defensive prospects in the country. As the article states, 2024 five-star defensive lineman David Stone received an offer from Tech. And as it goes on to say, it may be a long shot but Tech seems to be banking off of Stone’s familiarity with its new defensive line coach Marco Coleman. Stone was heavily recruited by Coleman who was previously with Michigan State in the same role as a defensive line coach. Stone is a versatile player and would be an amazing addition to the Yellow Jackets should he decide to make his way to the Flats.