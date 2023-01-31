 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scions E153: Do it Live

The gang talks basketball and tennis of both stripes and then narrowly avoids committing a TV rights violation while previewing the ACC football schedule as it’s announced.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, Jack Purdy, and Asa Waters
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • Recap: MBB @ Clemson, vs Duke [feat. MBB writer Asa Waters]
  • Recap: WBB vs Clemson
  • Recap: Swim vs Garder-Webb
  • Recap: MTEN @ Stanford, Pepperdine [ITA Kickoff]
  • Recap: WTEN @ San Diego, Princeton [ITA Kickoff]
  • News: Track, Club Hockey, Softball
  • Preview: 2023 Football Schedule

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

Loading comments...