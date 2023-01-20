Technical Tidbits 1/20: Tech looks to break 4-game skid

There’s a lot of Tech sports news to catch up with for today’s Tidbits. There are some staff and transfer portal news related to the football team. Also, the basketball team is looking to break a four-game losing streak, so let’s start off there.

As mentioned above, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team is looking to snap its losing streak of four games. The team now stands at 8-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. Tomorrow they’ll be hosting Syracuse. Tip-off is set for noon at McCamish Pavilion, in Atlanta.

Tech’s last victory was just over two weeks ago when they defeated 12th-ranked Miami. Since then, they have lost four in a row, and in all but one of those losses, the margin of loss was greater than 10 points. Hopefully, the team can get things back on track and pick up another ACC win. It’s hard to believe they only have one at this point. Check out the article for details on how to watch/stream the game. #GoJackets

Related Tech Football Adds Five Transfers to 2023 Roster

In some football news, the Yellow Jackets have made some key additions through the transfer portal. Here’s the list of the players:

OL Jordan Brown

WR Abdul Janneh

WR Christian Leary

DL Etinosa Reuben

TE Brett Seither

They all seem to be great additions to the team. And considering some of Tech’s losses to the transfer portal, these are key additions for the team going into the offseason. Personally, I’m hoping the additions of Brown and Seither can help improve Tech’s offensive line and pass protection.

This article provides some feedback on the transfer portal additions and some others not mentioned in the prior article. As the article states, it’s now up to head coach Brent Key and his staff to make the most of the talent they’re putting together.

Related Tech Football Adds Six Staff Members

While we’re on the topic of Tech football and the additions from the transfer portal, here’s an article about some of the new staff members of the football team. And here’s the list:

Bill Stewart – defensive analyst for linebackers

Errin Joe – general manager

Beau Davidson – director of player personnel

Tim McFarlin – director of high school relations

Amanda Skipwith – assistant director of recruiting operations

Josh Thompson – director of football operations

The article doesn’t go into much depth but there are links to the profiles of each individual. Slowly but surely, Brent Key’s staff is coming together and we can get an idea of the look and feel the team will take on. I’m not too familiar with most of the individuals, but I’m hopeful that they can help get the team pointed in the right direction.