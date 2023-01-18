Mailbag 1/18

Jellopacket98: Hop into your “What If” machine, close your eyes, and think, what if Alvarado and Wright returned for one more season? How would last season have turned out?

Jack: We would’ve been in the tournament and had a real shot at the Sweet 16. Pastner has gone as far as to say they may have been championship caliber. Given the nature of the NCAA Tournament, I don’t necessarily disagree. With how great Devoe was shooting + Moses’ inside presence and Jose being an absolute menace on defence, literally no one would want to play us.

Jake: I agree with Jack. They were at a point where they had figured it all out.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Are you:

TeamDog

TeamCat

TeamOtherPet or

TeamNoCleanUp/NoHair?

Ben: I am absolutely Team Cat all the way. My wife and I currently have two, and we’ve talked about getting a third when we move into our new house. And then we also want to get some chickens, so I’ll throw in Team Other Pet as well. To add to that, we’ve also talked about getting something like a bearded dragon or some other kind of lizard. Although she grew up with dogs, and I have grown to be more okay with dogs, I don’t see that happening anytime soon just because I think it would cause our cats too much stress unless that dog had a very specific personality type. And truth be told, I don’t know what specifically that personality type should even be.

Jack: I live with cats right now, and it’s the worst (Sorry, Ben!). They’re no fun, they poop inside, and they more often than not don’t care you exist aside from providing food and shelter. Dogs are the move all day every day. My parents’ new puppy, Remi, is basically a muppet who I don’t think has the ability to get mad, and has this hilarious move when playing with her sister, Izzy, where she whips her butt around as a shield. Cats could never be that cool.

Logan: I like dogs. My fiance has a labradoodle which is hypoallergenic. Hypoallergenic dogs don’t shed, and not having to clean up all the dog hair has changed my life. So, I guess I’m team dog and team no hair cleanup at the same time.

Jake: Team allergic to both!