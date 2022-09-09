Technical Tidbits 9/9: Week Two is here

Win or lose, looking back at a game and performing a post-mortem is a good exercise for any football team. It’s an opportunity to learn and improve, and after their 41-10 loss to the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers, I believe the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ football team will have had a lot on their plates to digest. Aside from the costly penalties and blocked punts, the Yellow Jackets actually didn’t play that bad — for the first half at least. But rather than focus too much on the past, it’s Friday, we’re in week two of the college football season, and I think it will be nice to look ahead to tomorrow’s game against Western Carolina. So, let’s get into the first of today’s Tidbits articles.

With the football season back, to keep up with the Yellow Jackets’ weekly opponents, I will be tuning to the preview articles, and SI is always a great source for these. This article does a good job of breaking down the gist of what Tech will have to do to be successful in tomorrow’s game against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

As the article states, the Catamounts are driven by an explosive offense. Just look at the production they had in their week one opener. Tech’s defense will definitely have its hands full tomorrow, but hopefully, they will be able to shut down the Catamount and their dynamic quarterback, Carlos Davis. Ideally, we’ll also see more discipline from Tech’s offense. The false starts were costly against Clemson, and it’s an issue that the Tech coaches should have addressed since Monday. The offense did have some moments where it displayed significant improvement. For the Yellow Jackets to have a chance, I think they’ll have to keep up the pace with the Catamounts in what may be a high-scoring game.

In a break from pure football talk, here’s an article regarding the Yellow Jackets’ 5th-ranked volleyball team. This weekend they will be hosting the Georgia Tech Classic in O’Keefe Gymnasium, as the article mentions. The first match actually took place last evening as the Yellow Jackets took on the BYU Cougars. Game two of the Classic will take place on Sunday as the Yellow Jackets host the Ohio State Buckeyes. Good luck to the volleyball team.

The final article of today’s Tidbits, this piece has some interesting details regarding Tech’s historic Bobby Dodd Stadium. The article states Bobby Dodd Stadium is “the oldest on-campus stadium in NCAA Division I FBS”, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have new features or offerings. This article has all the details in case you’ll be visiting for tomorrow’s game or another game later in the season.