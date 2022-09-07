The Binion Index: Week 1

After a thrilling Week 1 of college football, updates to The Binion Index are here.

Some notes after the first updates of the season:

Georgia’s destruction of Oregon moves them comfortably to the second spot, but Alabama didn’t give any ground

BYU is a shocking number five; the test this weekend when the Cougars host Baylor will be enlightening

TBI has absolutely loved UAB going back to last year; this week’s game against Liberty will be informative, but UAB doesn’t have a P5 out of conference game until LSU in November

USC rose about 30 spots by destroying Rice; it will be fascinating to see how quickly they rise

Duke has nearly drawn even to GT after Week 1 results

Remember, to get a game projection, subtract the two team ratings, and add 2.5 points to the home team.

Week 1 Ratings from The Binion Index Team Week1_Rating Team Week1_Rating Alabama 26.2 Georgia 21.3 Ohio State 20.1 Clemson 17.3 BYU 14.9 Oklahoma 13 Wisconsin 12.6 UAB 11.6 Mississippi State 11.2 Cincinnati 11.1 Tennessee 10.7 Notre Dame 10 Utah 9.8 TCU 9.5 Texas A&M 9.5 Michigan 9.4 Minnesota 9.4 Miami 8.7 Florida 8.1 LSU 7.7 Air Force 7.7 Auburn 7.6 Penn State 7.2 Fresno State 6.9 Pittsburgh 6.6 SMU 6.3 Texas 6.2 UCF 6.1 Ole Miss 6 Arkansas 5.9 Arizona State 5.9 Washington 5.9 Baylor 5.8 North Carolina 5.7 Oklahoma State 5.7 Kentucky 5.6 NC State 5.5 Michigan State 5.4 Iowa 5.2 Oregon 5.1 Appalachian State 5.1 Nebraska 4.8 Kansas State 4.4 Purdue 4.3 Toledo 4.3 Boise State 4 Louisville 3.9 Tulane 3.8 Florida State 3.8 Oregon State 3.3 Tulsa 3 Iowa State 2.9 Texas Tech 2.9 USC 2.8 UCLA 2.4 Houston 2.3 South Carolina 2.3 Georgia State 1.9 Army 1.6 Western Michigan 1.5 Maryland 1.5 Missouri 1.4 Syracuse 1.1 Western Kentucky 0.9 Wake Forest 0.7 Liberty 0.7 Coastal Carolina -0.6 Louisiana -0.6 Virginia -0.9 Stanford -0.9 Northwestern -1 Virginia Tech -1.1 Troy -1.5 Georgia Southern -1.7 UT San Antonio -1.9 Indiana -2 Florida Atlantic -2.7 San Diego State -2.9 Marshall -3 Miami (OH) -3.2 West Virginia -3.3 Northern Illinois -3.3 Southern Mississippi -3.7 East Carolina -4 Ohio -4.2 Boston College -4.2 Illinois -4.2 James Madison -4.3 North Texas -4.4 Old Dominion -4.8 Navy -4.8 Kent State -5.2 California -5.2 UTEP -5.3 Kansas -5.4 Central Michigan -5.5 Washington State -5.6 San José State -6 Arizona -6.3 South Alabama -6.6 Memphis -6.7 Eastern Michigan -6.7 Colorado -6.8 Buffalo -7 South Florida -7.1 Rutgers -7.3 Charlotte -7.9 Nevada -8 Colorado State -8.1 Georgia Tech -8.6 Duke -8.6 Arkansas State -8.8 Vanderbilt -8.9 Utah State -10 Wyoming -10.5 Louisiana Tech -10.7 Ball State -10.8 UNLV -10.8 New Mexico -11 Rice -11.6 Temple -12.4 Louisiana Monroe -14 Texas State -14.2 Bowling Green -14.5 Hawai'i -14.6 Florida International -14.9 Middle Tennessee -15 Akron -15.5 Connecticut -17.9 New Mexico State -18.1 UMass -23.5

Conference Averages:

Week 1 Conference Averages Rank Conference Average Rating Rank Conference Average Rating 1 SEC 8.2 2 Big Ten 4.7 3 Big 12 4.2 4 ACC 2.5 5 Pac-12 0.9 6 American Athletic -0.2 7 Sun Belt -4.1 8 FBS Independents -4.6 9 Mountain West -5.3 10 Conference USA -5.6 11 Mid-American -5.8

Season to Date Results:

Win Percentage Against the Spread: 37% (Goal = 55%)

Absolute Error Against Final Margin: 15.0 PPG (Goal = 12.5)