The Binion Index: Week 1

After a thrilling Week 1 of college football, updates to The Binion Index are here.
Some notes after the first updates of the season:
- Georgia’s destruction of Oregon moves them comfortably to the second spot, but Alabama didn’t give any ground
- BYU is a shocking number five; the test this weekend when the Cougars host Baylor will be enlightening
- TBI has absolutely loved UAB going back to last year; this week’s game against Liberty will be informative, but UAB doesn’t have a P5 out of conference game until LSU in November
- USC rose about 30 spots by destroying Rice; it will be fascinating to see how quickly they rise
- Duke has nearly drawn even to GT after Week 1 results
Remember, to get a game projection, subtract the two team ratings, and add 2.5 points to the home team.
Week 1 Ratings from The Binion Index
|Team
|Week1_Rating
|Team
|Week1_Rating
|Alabama
|26.2
|Georgia
|21.3
|Ohio State
|20.1
|Clemson
|17.3
|BYU
|14.9
|Oklahoma
|13
|Wisconsin
|12.6
|UAB
|11.6
|Mississippi State
|11.2
|Cincinnati
|11.1
|Tennessee
|10.7
|Notre Dame
|10
|Utah
|9.8
|TCU
|9.5
|Texas A&M
|9.5
|Michigan
|9.4
|Minnesota
|9.4
|Miami
|8.7
|Florida
|8.1
|LSU
|7.7
|Air Force
|7.7
|Auburn
|7.6
|Penn State
|7.2
|Fresno State
|6.9
|Pittsburgh
|6.6
|SMU
|6.3
|Texas
|6.2
|UCF
|6.1
|Ole Miss
|6
|Arkansas
|5.9
|Arizona State
|5.9
|Washington
|5.9
|Baylor
|5.8
|North Carolina
|5.7
|Oklahoma State
|5.7
|Kentucky
|5.6
|NC State
|5.5
|Michigan State
|5.4
|Iowa
|5.2
|Oregon
|5.1
|Appalachian State
|5.1
|Nebraska
|4.8
|Kansas State
|4.4
|Purdue
|4.3
|Toledo
|4.3
|Boise State
|4
|Louisville
|3.9
|Tulane
|3.8
|Florida State
|3.8
|Oregon State
|3.3
|Tulsa
|3
|Iowa State
|2.9
|Texas Tech
|2.9
|USC
|2.8
|UCLA
|2.4
|Houston
|2.3
|South Carolina
|2.3
|Georgia State
|1.9
|Army
|1.6
|Western Michigan
|1.5
|Maryland
|1.5
|Missouri
|1.4
|Syracuse
|1.1
|Western Kentucky
|0.9
|Wake Forest
|0.7
|Liberty
|0.7
|Coastal Carolina
|-0.6
|Louisiana
|-0.6
|Virginia
|-0.9
|Stanford
|-0.9
|Northwestern
|-1
|Virginia Tech
|-1.1
|Troy
|-1.5
|Georgia Southern
|-1.7
|UT San Antonio
|-1.9
|Indiana
|-2
|Florida Atlantic
|-2.7
|San Diego State
|-2.9
|Marshall
|-3
|Miami (OH)
|-3.2
|West Virginia
|-3.3
|Northern Illinois
|-3.3
|Southern Mississippi
|-3.7
|East Carolina
|-4
|Ohio
|-4.2
|Boston College
|-4.2
|Illinois
|-4.2
|James Madison
|-4.3
|North Texas
|-4.4
|Old Dominion
|-4.8
|Navy
|-4.8
|Kent State
|-5.2
|California
|-5.2
|UTEP
|-5.3
|Kansas
|-5.4
|Central Michigan
|-5.5
|Washington State
|-5.6
|San José State
|-6
|Arizona
|-6.3
|South Alabama
|-6.6
|Memphis
|-6.7
|Eastern Michigan
|-6.7
|Colorado
|-6.8
|Buffalo
|-7
|South Florida
|-7.1
|Rutgers
|-7.3
|Charlotte
|-7.9
|Nevada
|-8
|Colorado State
|-8.1
|Georgia Tech
|-8.6
|Duke
|-8.6
|Arkansas State
|-8.8
|Vanderbilt
|-8.9
|Utah State
|-10
|Wyoming
|-10.5
|Louisiana Tech
|-10.7
|Ball State
|-10.8
|UNLV
|-10.8
|New Mexico
|-11
|Rice
|-11.6
|Temple
|-12.4
|Louisiana Monroe
|-14
|Texas State
|-14.2
|Bowling Green
|-14.5
|Hawai'i
|-14.6
|Florida International
|-14.9
|Middle Tennessee
|-15
|Akron
|-15.5
|Connecticut
|-17.9
|New Mexico State
|-18.1
|UMass
|-23.5
Conference Averages:
Week 1 Conference Averages
|Rank
|Conference
|Average Rating
|Rank
|Conference
|Average Rating
|1
|SEC
|8.2
|2
|Big Ten
|4.7
|3
|Big 12
|4.2
|4
|ACC
|2.5
|5
|Pac-12
|0.9
|6
|American Athletic
|-0.2
|7
|Sun Belt
|-4.1
|8
|FBS Independents
|-4.6
|9
|Mountain West
|-5.3
|10
|Conference USA
|-5.6
|11
|Mid-American
|-5.8
Season to Date Results:
Win Percentage Against the Spread: 37% (Goal = 55%)
Absolute Error Against Final Margin: 15.0 PPG (Goal = 12.5)
