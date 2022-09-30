Technical Tidbits 9/30: Looking forward

Well, a lot has happened since last week as we get into Week 5 of the college football season. The big news coming out of the Flats relates to the firings of Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins and Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury. Naturally, that will be the focus of many Tech fans in the coming weeks and months until a head coach is named. There were a lot of profile articles on potential head coaches, so rather than go there, I thought I’d include this AJC piece below for the first article of today’s Tidbits.

The title of this article grabbed my attention and made me think of the BMW, Lexus, or whatever “luxury” car of Tech football must be. I’m guessing that wasn’t the vehicle Collins was escorted to, but I won’t be surprised if it was a luxury car nonetheless. I mean, regardless of how things ended, on the bright side for Collins, I’m pretty sure he’s made bank thanks to his time on the Flats.

In some non-football-related news, the 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets volleyball team will be hitting the road for some ACC matches this weekend. Perfect timing to miss the remnants of the storm (if it even ends up here). Tonight at 7:00 PM, the Yellow Jackets will be in South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Afterward, they’ll be off to Lousiville, Kentucky to face off against the Cardinals. Good luck to the volleyball team!

With the personnel shake-up of last week, the focus may have shifted away from the football field. At the end of the day, there’s still a lot of football left to be played. For Week 5, the Yellow Jackets will be on the road to face ACC rival Pitt. This article has the details of how to watch tomorrow’s game. Good luck to the Yellow Jackets and interim head coach Brent Key in his first game at the helm.