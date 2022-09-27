ACC Power Rankings Week 4

After three weeks the ACC was holding its own pretty well against other conferences. Last week was not a good finishing touch with a 3-5 record against the non-con. The three wins were over Rhode Island, UConn, and USF. The five losses included missed opportunities for VT to win against old rival West Virginia and Duke to stay unbeaten against Kansas who will instead lay claim to the 4-0 record. Elsewhere, Miami got absolutely blitzed at home by MTSU to a tune of 45-31 meaning “Da U” is probably not back...again.

Conference play saw three match-ups this weekend where Clemson solidified itself as the top team again as they took down Wake Forest on the road. FSU was in cruise control against an overmatched Boston College, and Syracuse got a good scare from Virginia but did just enough to stay unbeaten in the ACC play. The Atlantic race will run deep this year with three teams currently at 2-0.

Power Rankings