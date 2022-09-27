 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E135: Pyroanalysis

Volleyball? On fire in ACC play. Football? Just on fire.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: Tennis, Club Soccer, Club Hockey
  • Recap: Volleyball - Week 5
  • Preview: Volleyball - Week 6
  • Recap: Football/GTAA House Cleaning

