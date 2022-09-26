Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Has Been Fired

Georgia Tech has officially dismissed Athletic Director Todd Stansbury after nearly six years in the position.

Stansbury, a Georgia Tech alumnus, was hired by Georgia Tech in 2016 following the disastrous Mike Bobinski era.

I’m sure there are others (read Jake Grant) who are more apt to talk about Stansbury’s accomplishments, but I do want to say this. I believe that Stansbury did a good job building up athletics at Georgia Tech. Outside of football, men’s basketball, and baseball (which really has just been more of the same), it seems like athletics at Georgia Tech generally got better.

As far as a timeline, I expect the athletic director search will take priority and (I certainly hope) it will be completed by the end of the football season. The new AD will then be responsible for the football coaching search, so there likely won’t be much in the way of news until the new AD starts.

Frank Neville, Georgia Tech’s Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff, will serve as the interim Athletic Director until a hire is made.