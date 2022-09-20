ACC Power Ranking Week 3

Week 3 had a slate of good Power 5 matchups to test the conference before the bulk of the teams enters conference play next week. Most of the results were positive for the conference with only two losses this week. One which was respectable with Miami coming up short of Texas A&M and the other...well, I believe everyone here has been thoroughly briefed on the other loss.

FSU and Louisville were the lone ACC matchup that turned out to be quite the game as Louisville is rebounding from their rough start against Syracuse despite the loss to FSU. Still, The Cards are in the hole with two losses in conference play. Syracuse and NC State won some bragging rights over the Big Ten and Big 12 with Syracuse notching a win over Purdue and NC State taking down Texas Tech. The rest of the conference cleaned up nicely with G5 or FCS opponents, though Virginia almost became the second ACC victim to Old Dominion this year. The ACC now heads into the quarter point of the season with 8 undefeated teams!

Next week will have a few more ACC games with some intriguing matchups, including a matchup of two former bottom feeders with FIRST-YEAR HEAD COACHES in Duke and Kansas who are looking to become players in their respective conferences. They both already have 3 wins into their seasons in case you are keeping count.

Power Rankings