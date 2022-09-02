Technical Tidbits 9/2: College football is back

It’s hard to believe it, but it’s finally here. The college football season has started, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will officially kick off their season just three days from now. It’s been on a bit of a hiatus, but with the football season back, I’m hoping to get back to a more regular routine with the Tidbits as well. With that being said, let’s get into the first of today’s articles.

The Yellow Jackets' football schedule this year is definitely not an easy one. And it starts off with a formidable challenge with the 4th ranked Clemson Tigers visiting Atlanta for what will be the season opener as well as this season’s installment of the Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium series.

In this article, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter discusses the “Challenges of facing the Yellow Jackets”. Given the Yellow Jackets projection for this season (which is not really all that great), I’m not sure how much of that is just click bait or an attempt to build hype for the game. Regardless, as the article does point out, Tech did hold its own against the Tigers in last season’s matchup, one that they narrowly lost 14-8.

This season, I expect the Tigers’ offense to be much more formidable, but ideally, so too should the Yellow Jacket defense. For that reason, I think regardless of the outcome, this will be an excellent game to get an idea of just what this season may look like on the Flats.

So, I know the ACC media day event took place a while back, and it was a good opportunity to see some of the Yellow Jackets players and coaches talk about the team. This article includes video footage from a routine media event following the team’s practice. The players featured are OL Weston Franklin, QB Jeff Sims, and LB Ayinde Eley. For me, these routine events and interactions are a great way to get an idea of the mindset of the players and the overall confidence of the team. It’s worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.

While we’re all excited about the college football season beginning, the NFL football season is right around the corner as well. With that in mind, I thought I’d include this article to provide an update on some former Yellow Jackets. Whether it’s Tariq Carpenter or Jordan Mason, a number of former Yellow Jackets from last season have gone on to secure spots on rosters or practice teams with NFL teams. This article provided a glimpse of their statuses. Congratulations to all of them as they continue their football journeys.

Question for Week 1. What’s your score prediction for Monday’s game?