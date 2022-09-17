GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Ole Miss wins 28-17.

I don’t know what to think about this game. Ole Miss has not been a worldbeater this year, especially on offense. The Rebels have dealt with some of the same offensive inconsistencies as Tech, so I think the Yellow Jackets have the opportunity to keep this close, but I do think that Ole Miss is still a bit more talented and well put together.

Robert Binion

Ole Miss wins 38-24.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 27-21.

I want to see a win, so this week I will predict one accordingly. We saw the potential for the defense to tighten up in the first half against Clemson, and it’ll take a performance like that for all four quarters to win this game. That, plus another effective run game week and a little more through the air could at least make this game interesting.

Jake Patterson

Ole Miss wins 42-7.

The Lane Train cometh.

Carter Templeton

Ole Miss wins 35-10.

The Lane Train is about to plow through the Geoff Bus, and the results are not going to be pretty.

Jack Purdy

Ole Miss wins 45-10.