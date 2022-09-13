ACC Power Rankings Week 2

Two weeks are in the books on the young season but the ACC looks to be its usual clouded mess once again. Sure, you have a 3-0 UNC team but they’ve looked ugly getting those three wins. Miami seems solid but has yet to play a challenging foe. Clemson hasn’t lost either though their performances were lackluster against the easiest teams on their schedule.

The middle and bottom of the conference will probably shift around each week as VT climbed out of the cellar by knocking Boston College down to 0-2. Louisville got things going with a win over UCF after a bad loss to Syracuse. Meanwhile, Duke who kicked off the season last in the rankings could be one of the better teams and might push for a top finish in the Coastal.

Power Rankings