Scions E133: Frosty Officiating

Football Saturday featured a final Scott Frost Day, and Tech volleyball faces B1G competition at home.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Western Carolina at Georgia Tech Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: MTEN ITA rankings, Golf @ Maui Jim, Club Hockey
  • Recap: Volleyball - Week 3 (Georgia Tech Classic)
  • Preview: Volleyball - Week 4
  • Recap: Football vs Western Carolina
  • Rapid Fire: ACC Tasting Menu
  • Rapid Fire: Picks of the Week

