Tuesday Thoughts 9/13: Here We Go I Guess

It was by no means pretty, but it’s good to get a win on the board.

Game Recap in Three Sentences

The defense struggled to contain the WCU offense for long stretches of the game.

Our offense mostly consisted of burning clock with three RBs and struggled to put together long drives.

Another missed FG brings our average even lower into the basement.

#404 Swag Champion of the Game

Dylan McDuffie, congrats on your first TD as a Jacket!

ATLeast We Ain’t Them of the Week

I am in Utah this week on vacation and I was down the street in SLC as the Utes hung 73 points on Southern Utah. SUU earned just 4 first downs on 85 total yards (1 for 12 on third down). Utah scored 38 points in the second quarter alone.

Above The Line of the Week

Dontae Smith, go off king.

The scenery of the state of Utah.

Charlie Thomas. We seem to be a different team with him on the field so let’s keep him there.

Stat of the Week

WCU outgained us 390 to 343 in yardage and 26 to 15 in first downs; we got a lot of lucky breaks on mistakes by them late in drives. The score line might indicate that we were mostly in control of this game but that wasn’t really the case.

5 Star (7 Star, 5 Star) Developmental Program Haiku of the Week

What’s a Catamount

Defense uninspiring

Dontae Smith is good

Here We Go I Guess

I really don’t want to talk about that game so let’s just move on.

Season starts this week.

We lost the hard game we should’ve lost and won the cupcake game we should’ve won. From here on out we’re playing in more of a grey area where we can actually make judgements and see where we stand. This is where the staff and program can really show that they’re serious about being better. As far as I’m concerned everything is still on the table; we haven’t looked great so far but there’s plenty of time for that to change in the next 10 games.

None of Duke, Virginia Tech, or Virginia are good at all. UNC also doesn’t inspire confidence. UCF looks a lot less worrisome after their Louisville game. Florida State I’m honestly not sure. Ole Miss, Pitt, and Miami look tough. UGA is UGA. There’s plenty of opportunity in that schedule.

We really need to come out against Ole Miss and at least show we can compete with a lower-end Top 25 team. A loss is fine, but it needs to be within two scores.

Look Ahead

Up next is ranked Ole Miss (1:30pm, ABC). They’re a good team that’s taken care of business so far this year. Like I said above, we really need to come out swinging in this one. A win might be out of reach but we absolutely need to play competitively and show that we can handle a decent team.