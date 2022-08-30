Preseason ACC Power Rankings

The opening week is finally upon us! Well, if you don’t count Week 0, and by the way one of our fellow Coastal compatriots played in their first game they may want to forget they played it too.

There are a lot of new faces with mass transfers and coaching shakeups. Clemson will take the field without Brent Venables coaching the defense for the first time since 2011. Is Clemson finally losing their footing as an annual contender or will Dabo make solid hires to show last year was just a hiccup? The rest of the Atlantic is starting to catch up if the slide continues. Wake Forest captured that side of the conference last year and NC State isn’t far behind either. Syracuse seems the only easy out left in the crowded Atlantic.

On the other side is a different story, four of the seven Coastal teams will be debuting a new head coach this season in Duke, Miami, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech shook up most of its staff and Pitt lost key players and their offensive coordinator after a solid season as ACC Champs.

Power Rankings