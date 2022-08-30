 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E131: The Binion Football Preview

FTRS football editor and proprietor of the Bindex, Robert Binion, joins us to talk allllllll about the football season.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, Jack Purdy, and Robert Binion
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech Spring Game Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • Recap: Volleyball - Week 1
  • Football Preview (Part 1): Offense
  • Intermission: Podcast Business
  • Football Preview (Part 2): Defense
  • Football Preview (Part 3): Schedule
  • ACC Tasting Menu
  • Picks of the Week

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

