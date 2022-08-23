The Binion Index: Final Preseason Ratings

Our final preseason ratings from The Binion Index are here!
The numbers have shifted a good bit over the course of the offseason because I’ve been doing a good bit of back testing and refinement. I’m happy with where the numbers ended up and look forward to seeing how they perform this year! Here are the team by team ratings. Remember, to get a game projection, subtract the two team ratings, and add 2.5 points to the home team.
Preseason Ratings from The Binion Index
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Alabama
|25.0
|2
|Ohio State
|22.8
|3
|Clemson
|19.6
|4
|Georgia
|19.5
|5
|Cincinnati
|13.6
|6
|BYU
|13.2
|7
|Notre Dame
|12.8
|8
|Utah
|12.4
|9
|Oklahoma
|12.3
|10
|Oregon
|10.7
|11
|Wisconsin
|9.7
|12
|TCU
|9.3
|13
|Mississippi State
|9.2
|14
|Penn State
|9.2
|15
|Michigan
|9.2
|16
|UAB
|9.2
|17
|Texas A&M
|8.8
|18
|Florida
|8.5
|19
|Iowa
|8.4
|20
|Tennessee
|8.4
|21
|Auburn
|7.7
|22
|NC State
|7.6
|23
|LSU
|7.5
|24
|Appalachian State
|7.3
|25
|Minnesota
|7.2
|26
|Arkansas
|6.9
|27
|Pittsburgh
|6.7
|28
|Louisville
|6.5
|29
|Kentucky
|6.2
|30
|Michigan State
|6.2
|31
|North Carolina
|6.1
|32
|UCF
|6.1
|33
|Texas
|6.0
|34
|Arizona State
|5.9
|35
|Fresno State
|5.9
|36
|Oklahoma State
|5.8
|37
|Boise State
|5.7
|38
|Purdue
|5.6
|39
|Wake Forest
|5.4
|40
|Nebraska
|5.4
|41
|SMU
|5.4
|42
|Ole Miss
|5.2
|43
|Washington
|4.8
|44
|Miami
|4.6
|45
|Georgia State
|4.4
|46
|Baylor
|4.3
|47
|Air Force
|4.1
|48
|Tulane
|3.8
|49
|Florida State
|3.7
|50
|Oregon State
|3.4
|51
|Toledo
|3.3
|52
|Houston
|3.2
|53
|Army
|3.2
|54
|Western Michigan
|2.9
|55
|South Carolina
|2.8
|56
|Tulsa
|2.2
|57
|Kansas State
|1.9
|58
|Iowa State
|1.8
|59
|Liberty
|1.5
|60
|Maryland
|0.6
|61
|Troy
|0.5
|62
|Coastal Carolina
|0.4
|63
|Western Kentucky
|0.2
|64
|UCLA
|0.2
|65
|Missouri
|-0.1
|66
|Syracuse
|-0.4
|67
|USC
|-0.4
|68
|Louisiana
|-0.6
|69
|Texas Tech
|-0.8
|70
|Northwestern
|-0.9
|71
|San Diego State
|-1.0
|72
|UT San Antonio
|-1.1
|73
|Virginia Tech
|-1.2
|74
|West Virginia
|-1.4
|75
|Virginia
|-1.4
|76
|Indiana
|-1.6
|77
|Miami (OH)
|-2.5
|78
|South Florida
|-2.5
|79
|Memphis
|-2.5
|80
|Northern Illinois
|-2.5
|81
|Kent State
|-2.8
|82
|Southern Mississippi
|-3.0
|83
|Marshall
|-3.0
|84
|Georgia Southern
|-3.1
|85
|UTEP
|-3.1
|86
|Ohio
|-3.4
|87
|Florida Atlantic
|-3.4
|88
|Old Dominion
|-3.4
|89
|Boston College
|-3.5
|90
|Stanford
|-4.0
|91
|Navy
|-4.3
|92
|Central Michigan
|-4.5
|93
|Colorado
|-4.5
|94
|San José State
|-4.6
|95
|North Texas
|-4.9
|96
|East Carolina
|-5.0
|97
|Buffalo
|-5.0
|98
|Colorado State
|-5.8
|99
|Illinois
|-6.0
|100
|California
|-6.2
|101
|Eastern Michigan
|-6.3
|102
|Charlotte
|-7.3
|103
|Ball State
|-7.4
|104
|Washington State
|-7.7
|105
|Rutgers
|-8.0
|106
|Arizona
|-8.1
|107
|Georgia Tech
|-8.5
|108
|South Alabama
|-8.5
|109
|Rice
|-8.8
|110
|Louisiana Tech
|-9.0
|111
|James Madison
|-9.1
|112
|Nevada
|-9.2
|113
|Wyoming
|-9.3
|114
|Temple
|-9.9
|115
|Utah State
|-10.2
|116
|Kansas
|-10.3
|117
|UNLV
|-10.8
|118
|Middle Tennessee
|-11.1
|119
|Vanderbilt
|-11.1
|120
|Arkansas State
|-12.5
|121
|Bowling Green
|-12.7
|122
|Hawai'i
|-13.4
|123
|Duke
|-13.7
|124
|Texas State
|-14.2
|125
|Louisiana Monroe
|-14.5
|126
|Akron
|-16.1
|127
|New Mexico
|-16.4
|128
|Florida International
|-16.9
|129
|New Mexico State
|-18.1
|130
|Connecticut
|-20.6
|131
|UMass
|-23.5
With the final ratings in place, here’s one final win total projection for each team, compared to the Fan Duel total as of August 18th.
It’s time for some football!
