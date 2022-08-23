The Binion Index: Final Preseason Ratings

Our final preseason ratings from The Binion Index are here!

The numbers have shifted a good bit over the course of the offseason because I’ve been doing a good bit of back testing and refinement. I’m happy with where the numbers ended up and look forward to seeing how they perform this year! Here are the team by team ratings. Remember, to get a game projection, subtract the two team ratings, and add 2.5 points to the home team.

Preseason Ratings from The Binion Index Rank Team Rating Rank Team Rating 1 Alabama 25.0 2 Ohio State 22.8 3 Clemson 19.6 4 Georgia 19.5 5 Cincinnati 13.6 6 BYU 13.2 7 Notre Dame 12.8 8 Utah 12.4 9 Oklahoma 12.3 10 Oregon 10.7 11 Wisconsin 9.7 12 TCU 9.3 13 Mississippi State 9.2 14 Penn State 9.2 15 Michigan 9.2 16 UAB 9.2 17 Texas A&M 8.8 18 Florida 8.5 19 Iowa 8.4 20 Tennessee 8.4 21 Auburn 7.7 22 NC State 7.6 23 LSU 7.5 24 Appalachian State 7.3 25 Minnesota 7.2 26 Arkansas 6.9 27 Pittsburgh 6.7 28 Louisville 6.5 29 Kentucky 6.2 30 Michigan State 6.2 31 North Carolina 6.1 32 UCF 6.1 33 Texas 6.0 34 Arizona State 5.9 35 Fresno State 5.9 36 Oklahoma State 5.8 37 Boise State 5.7 38 Purdue 5.6 39 Wake Forest 5.4 40 Nebraska 5.4 41 SMU 5.4 42 Ole Miss 5.2 43 Washington 4.8 44 Miami 4.6 45 Georgia State 4.4 46 Baylor 4.3 47 Air Force 4.1 48 Tulane 3.8 49 Florida State 3.7 50 Oregon State 3.4 51 Toledo 3.3 52 Houston 3.2 53 Army 3.2 54 Western Michigan 2.9 55 South Carolina 2.8 56 Tulsa 2.2 57 Kansas State 1.9 58 Iowa State 1.8 59 Liberty 1.5 60 Maryland 0.6 61 Troy 0.5 62 Coastal Carolina 0.4 63 Western Kentucky 0.2 64 UCLA 0.2 65 Missouri -0.1 66 Syracuse -0.4 67 USC -0.4 68 Louisiana -0.6 69 Texas Tech -0.8 70 Northwestern -0.9 71 San Diego State -1.0 72 UT San Antonio -1.1 73 Virginia Tech -1.2 74 West Virginia -1.4 75 Virginia -1.4 76 Indiana -1.6 77 Miami (OH) -2.5 78 South Florida -2.5 79 Memphis -2.5 80 Northern Illinois -2.5 81 Kent State -2.8 82 Southern Mississippi -3.0 83 Marshall -3.0 84 Georgia Southern -3.1 85 UTEP -3.1 86 Ohio -3.4 87 Florida Atlantic -3.4 88 Old Dominion -3.4 89 Boston College -3.5 90 Stanford -4.0 91 Navy -4.3 92 Central Michigan -4.5 93 Colorado -4.5 94 San José State -4.6 95 North Texas -4.9 96 East Carolina -5.0 97 Buffalo -5.0 98 Colorado State -5.8 99 Illinois -6.0 100 California -6.2 101 Eastern Michigan -6.3 102 Charlotte -7.3 103 Ball State -7.4 104 Washington State -7.7 105 Rutgers -8.0 106 Arizona -8.1 107 Georgia Tech -8.5 108 South Alabama -8.5 109 Rice -8.8 110 Louisiana Tech -9.0 111 James Madison -9.1 112 Nevada -9.2 113 Wyoming -9.3 114 Temple -9.9 115 Utah State -10.2 116 Kansas -10.3 117 UNLV -10.8 118 Middle Tennessee -11.1 119 Vanderbilt -11.1 120 Arkansas State -12.5 121 Bowling Green -12.7 122 Hawai'i -13.4 123 Duke -13.7 124 Texas State -14.2 125 Louisiana Monroe -14.5 126 Akron -16.1 127 New Mexico -16.4 128 Florida International -16.9 129 New Mexico State -18.1 130 Connecticut -20.6 131 UMass -23.5

With the final ratings in place, here’s one final win total projection for each team, compared to the Fan Duel total as of August 18th.

It’s time for some football!